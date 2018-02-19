The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Park chief puts wildlife first

KANCHANABURI: “Hard times create heroes,” they say. That would be a perfect description of the position which the latest chief of the western Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi, Wichien Chinnawong, finds himself in after the recent events at the park.

animals, crime, construction, corruption, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 19 February 2018, 09:06AM

A portrait of accused poacher and construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta is displayed beside vendors of T-shirts during yesterday’s exhibition on forest protection at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre. Photos: Thiti Wannamontha
A portrait of accused poacher and construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta is displayed beside vendors of T-shirts during yesterday’s exhibition on forest protection at the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre. Photos: Thiti Wannamontha

His actions leading to the arrest of the country’s top construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta, president of SET-listed Italian-Thai Development Plc, and his friends on charges of illegal wildlife hunting, were welcomed by members of the public. The finding of a rare black Indochinese leopard carcass, in particular, provoked calls for severe punishments to be meted out to those involved in the poaching.

On the afternoon of Feb 4, Mr Wichien, the 38-year-old chief, was informed by his staff that a group of four people had set up a makeshift camp in a prohibited zone inside the sanctuary.

These zones are off limits to the public as they are the main habitat for wildlife in the sanctuary.

Forest officials had initially warned Premchai’s group that they should not be there, but, upon receiving drunken rebukes, decided to monitor the situation from a distance for the time being.

Not long after leaving the immediate area, Mr Wichien said his officials heard the sound of a gun shot. The rangers returned to the camp site and conducted a search in which they found a hook hidden in a plastic pipe. It is against the law to bring any hunting tools into the forest, Mr Wichien said.

Premchai and his group were told to leave but refused, claiming that it was getting dark and it was not safe to move out.

Mr Wichien said his forest officials noticed that a person was missing from the group. Soon after, they heard a second shot fired and started searching for its source.

Half an hour later, the forest officials apprehended the missing individual, Thani Thummat, a 56-year-old resident of Kanchanaburi, allegedly in the act of preparing to shoot a squirrel in a tree.

They also found some animal organs hidden in a plastic bag under some stones by the creek.

Mr Wichien was summoned and he and his rangers conducted a search of the group’s campsite. A dead grey pheasant and barking deer carcasses – all of which are protected list under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act – were found along with a pile of weapons and bullets.

The group was taken to the sanctuary’s office for questioning while forest officials continued their search.

It was at this point, late in the evening, that the Indochinese leopard carcass was discovered.

All four men were subsequently arrested on nine charges, including illegal wildlife hunting.

cachet resort dewa phuket

According to records kept by the forest officials, Premchai said, in a statement taken on Feb 6, that he had come from Bangkok to visit the wildlife sanctuary and admitted the weapons and bullets belonged to him. He also acknowledged the rules and regulations for travelling inside the sanctuary.

“If they had followed our advice to leave, we would never have known that they came here to hunt. Our officials became suspicious when they refused and that’s what ultimately led to their arrest,” Mr Wichien said.

Since graduating from the Faculty of Forestry at Kasetsart University in 2003, Mr Wichien has a proven track record in the suppression of wildlife and natural resources crime.

In 2013, when Mr Wichien was the chief of Pa Phu Si Than Wildlife Sanctuary in Mukdahan, he confiscated a bayong tree from illegal loggers and also pressed a poaching charges against a local chief. Last year, he took legal action against a provincial politician whose property encroached on over 160 rai of the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary.

He says he was shocked by what happened this month as he did not believe anyone would be foolish enough to ask for special permission to visit the park and then abuse that privilege so blatantly by hunting the animals there.

Mr Wichien now admits that visitors will have to be screened more thoroughly in light of recent events.

Pressing charges against the country’s top construction tycoon is not something that has caused him to lose any sleep, though. He says he confident that every action taken by he and his staff was legal and in keeping with procedures designed to protect the sanctuary.

Mr Wichien said he is determined to look after Thailand’s natural habitat.

“I have been assigned to protect and preserve this world heritage wildlife sanctuary, which is a great honour. No matter what happens, I will continue to do my best to preserve its fertility and value to the people,” he said.

However, he said people should not praise him alone, as he has over 200 staff who also work tirelessly to protect and preserve Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary.

Everyone on the team, he added, are friends and have the best interests of the forest at heart.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Calls to track ‘brothel king’ cash

Well, that explains everything about 300 million thb The country's former police chiefs job was a side job. His real working life was money spe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

I bet a 100 $ this will be the same the next year also! Anyone? Horst ...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

We do everything we can to discourage foreigners coming our Thailand Upon arrival we have a many hours Immigration time barrier for you Than we su...(Read More)

Google begins blocking annoying ads on its browser

Now who on earth would ever put 'auto-play' videos on their website? With the same advert for noise cancelling head-phones popping up on every...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Excellent article. Along with traffic, Maya Bay & marine life damage; and all the other infrastructure issues, this is a direct result of TAT’s ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

"Phuket has many tour buses". Actually no, increasingly buses on our roads are registered in other provinces. Maybe there's a link betwe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Independant tests of the water quality should be posted daily on every beach....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong, you’re swimming in it

Thank you PN for cutting to the chase. This problem is not only a Patong problem, but is a Phuket problem. Anyone wanting to swim at the south ends of...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

How do I fill in a form I can't read? Renewals did not require a medical form in the past....(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges stricter enforcement of coral protection measures

Ahh- those naughty tourists at it again. They are at the heart of all the problems in Thailand (other than those that can be blamed on the naughty Bur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.