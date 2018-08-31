ASIAN GAMES: The Thai track and field team ended their Asian Games campaign on a high note yesterday evening (Aug 30) when Parinya Chuaimaroeng claimed silver in the women’s triple jump event.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 August 2018, 09:39AM

Silver medallist Parinya Chuaimaroeng of Thailand celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women’s triple jump on day twelve of the Asian Games yesterday (Aug 30). Photo: AFP

In her Asian Games debut, the 20-year-old from Udon Thani finished second with an effort of 13.93m that beat third-placed Vu Thi Men of Vietnam, who also managed the same distance.

Champion Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan was in a class of her own with a leap of 14.26m in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta.

On Wednesday night (Aug 29), a day after Chayanisa Chomchuendee claimed a historic pole vault medal at the quadrennial tournament, Patsapong Amsam-ang made it a double for Thailand when he won bronze in the men’s event.

The 20-year-old Ratchaburi native, also competing in his first Asian Games, produced a personal best of 5.50m to finish third.

Japan’s Seito Yamamoto won gold with 5.70m – a Games record – while China’s Yao Jie grabbed silver.

His 5.50m mark also broke Thailand’s record of 5.24m, set by Kreetha Sinthawacheewa in 2012.

Surin native Chayanisa gave Thailand their first-ever pole vault medal – a silver – on Tuesday (Aug 28).

Suttisak Singkhon got silver in decathlon on Sunday (Aug 26).

Whether Thailand’s slim hopes of meeting their target of winning 17 gold medals at Jakarta Palembang 2018 are still alive or not will not be determined until today (Aug 31).

Six Thai boxers will fight in the semi-finals while the women’s volleyball team will meet South Korea in the last four.

The Thai women’s sepak takraw team will also play in the quadrant semi-finals yoday with the final scheduled for tomorrow (Sept 1).

The Thai sepak takraw stars are favourites to win the country’s fourth gold medal in the sport at Jakarta Palembang 2018.

Thailand have won nine titles at the Indonesia Games which end on Sunday (Sept 2).

With three days left, Thailand should be happy if they match their effort of claiming 12 gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games.

Wuttichai Masuk will lead the Thai challenge in the boxing ring.

The 28-year-old from Buriram was the only Thai boxer who won gold at Incheon 2014.

The defending light-welterweight (64kg) champion will take on Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia.

On paper, the Thai should have few problems against the Mongolian.

His confidence has been boosted by his quarter-final win over Bekdaulet Ibragimov of Kazakhstan, who was considered a title contender in the division.

Wuttichai suffered a nasty lump over his right eyebrow during his fight against Ibragimov but the Thai said this should not be a problem.

“I am not worried about the injury. It is better now. I think this should not affect my performance in the semi-finals,” Wuttichai said yesterday.

“I will do my best to reach the final. I want to win the gold medal for the Thai fans.”

The other Thai boxers in today’s last-four bouts are Yuttapong Tongdee (52kg), Rujakran Juntrong (60kg) and Saylom Ardee (69kg) in the men’s tournament and Sudaporn Seesondee (60kg) and Nilawan Techasuep (57kg) in the women’s competition.

Saylom, 32, will meet Bobo Usmon Baturov of Uzbeskistan.

It is the Thai’s fourth Asian Games and is enjoying his best performance at the quadrennial event.

By reaching the semi-finals in Indonesia, he has won his first Asian Games medal as boxers in the last four are assured of at least a bronze.

In the other bouts involving Thai boxers, it will be Yuthapong v Rogen Ladon of the Philippines, Rujakran v Shunkor Abdurasulov of Uzbeskistan, Nilawan v Huang Hsiaowen of Taiwan, and Sudaporn v Huswatun Hasanah of Indonesia.

Thailand women’s team coach Juan Fontanills said both Sudaporn and Nilawan should advance to the finals.

The Thai women’s volleyball team have a tough assignment against defending champions South Korea today.

Veteran captain Pleumjit Thinkaow and her team will attempt go one step further than four years ago when they also reached the semi-finals but lost to China 3-1.

They beat Japan 3-0 in the bronze medal match to give Thailand their first Asiad medal in indoor volleyball in 48 years.

Thailand, coached by Danai Sriwacharamaytakul, will need to overcome the loss of 18-year-old outside hitter Chatchu-On Moksri, who is out with an injured ankle suffered during the quarter-final win over Vietnam.

There was some good news for the team, however, as Ajcharaporn Kongyot joined a training session yesterday.

The 23-year-old, who has been nursing a knee injury, so far hasn’t played any part in the Asiad tournament.

