Para Games gold medallist Nong Fa Natthida arrives home

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Weightlifter Natthida “Nong Fa” Suchartphong, who won a gold medal at the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games, arrived home to a warm welcome yesterday (Dec 17).

WeighliftingParalympics

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 December 2021, 10:45AM

Weightlifter Natthida ‘Nong Fa’ Suchartphong, 17, of Thung Song district in Nakhon Si Thammarat, shows the gold medical she won in the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games. Photo: Nujaree Rakrun

Provincial governor Kaisorn Wisitwong led officials to welcome the 17-year-old national athlete at the provincial hall. He praised her for bringing fame to Thailand and the province, and presented her with a cash reward, reports the Bangkok Post.

Natthida, who trains at Nakhon Si Thammarat sports school, was injured during preparation for a weightlifting competition in 2019. The accident left her partially paralysed. She was a patient under the patronage of His Majesty the King.

In true sporting spirit, the teen from Thung Song district refused to give up on her dream to be a Thai national athlete.

She kept training and her efforts yielded fruit. She became a national weightlifter with disabilities, and was entered in the Asian Para Youth Games in Bahrain, held on Dec 2-6, and won a gold medal.

Nong Fa thanked everyoone for their support and encouragement. Although she could not do things she could do before, sport still changed her life, she said.