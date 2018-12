Start From: Saturday 26 January 2019, 07:00PM to Saturday 26 January 2019, 10:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On the 26th of January 2019 the PAPA will host Instruments for Orphans Live at the Underwood Art Factory to raise funds for the Instruments for Orphans drive. It start at 7pm and will feature the best and cutest students from PAPA, The Young Musicians Collective, JamStart and special guest AndreaH. For information email papa@legendmusic.net