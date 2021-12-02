BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Panto returns to Phuket!

Ahoy there me hearties! The festive season is fast approaching and it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit with another Pantomime Show!

culturecharityCommunity
By Sponsored

Sunday 5 December 2021, 11:00AM

« »

Last year’s Aladdin was a huge success with over 350 people attending three sell-out shows! This year, Theatrix and The Junkyard Theatre will present TREASURE ISLAND, a swarthy tale of pirates and hidden treasure. Prepare to be astounded as Jim, Long John Silver and a plethora of pirates take to the stage for 5 shows (including 2 matinees) on December 17, 18 and 19 at Phuket’s one and only Junkyard Theatre, next to Ikea on the bypass road.

HE’S BEHIND YOU!
OH NO HE’S NOT!
OH YES HE IS!

A truly interactive experience, the British holiday tradition of pantomimes encourages the audience to cheer, heckle, boo and hiss to help Jim defeat Long John Silver, making Treasure Island the perfect choice for family fun. 

Designed by John Underwood, the Junkyard Theatre is a unique concept in Phuket. The staging and set are designed using recycled materials from across the island and skilfully created in the extraordinary Underwood Factory. Stepping into the Junkyard Theatre ignites the imagination with its eclectic and kitsch style, drawing inspiration from its tropical context and juxtaposing vintage antiques with quirky art pieces, all set against a jungle backdrop. 

When not supporting the charities of Phuket, the Junkyard stage comes alive for their weekly “A Night at the Junkyard” experience featuring mad hat performances and dance, inspired by the Asian / Expat experience. 

To find your way to the newly built Junkyard Theatre stage, step through the verdant leaves of the Grind Cafe and prepare to be breath-taken as you are transported to a world of pirates, parrots and pantomime. Delightful dancing girls will provide numbers to tap along to. Hold on to your hats, me hearties!

Aileen Zara Powell, is welcomed back on stage as our guy-next-door Hero “Jim Hawkins”. With her extensive theatre experience, Aileen has also transformed Ben Crocker’s Treasure Island script into a Panto like you’ve never seen before… with a Phuket flair, as well as all the heroes and villains plus a talking human-sized parrot, cross-dressing pirates (both ways), ghosts and laughs galore. 

Director Joel Adams is keen to provide good-quality and authentic opportunities for everyone to access professional theatre. With over 25 cast members with over 10 nationalities and ranging in age from 11 to 70, Joel is excited to bring countries and generations together on the stage, through his theatre company Theatrix, as well as give the young people of Phuket a fantastic chance to watch and engage with live theatre.

Tickets include tender chicken bites with fries for the kids or a delicious six-course tapas meal for adults prepared by the talented Chef Ooy and her team at The Grind Cafe. Of course, no theatre experience would be the same without popcorn and the Grind Café have added their special twist to the mix!

Book early to avoid disappointment. It is an act of piracy one might say, that you get an entire night of food and entertainment for just B1,400 for adults and B800 for children, with VIP seats at Front Row Tables for B200 per person extra.

Proceeds will support the local charity, The Good Shepherd Phuket Town, who provide an education to underprivileged children living in the slum areas of Phuket Town.

For tickets, contact Chantal at chantal.fernandes@gmail.com, through Facebook Phuket Christmas Panto or Instagram  @phuketchristmaspanto.

Two VIP tickets are available to Instagrammers who take a selfie in a pirate’s hat or eye-patch and tag @phuketchristmaspanto. So spread the word to salty sea-dogs who wish to participate. We need more crew to defeat Long John Silver!

Fancy dress is, of course, encouraged on the night, and children who sport pirates’ hats will be rewarded with chocolate treasures. It’s gonna be a wild ride, full of fun, jokes, songs and general madness! Laughter for the whole family! DON’T MISS OUT this year!

