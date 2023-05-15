333 at the beach
Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine

Panipak stars as Thai taekwondo team hits goldmine

SEA GAMES: Thailand’s taekwondo team, led by Tokyo Olympic champion Panipak Wongpattanakit, added three gold medals to the haul at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia yesterday (May 14).

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 May 2023, 11:52AM

Panipak Wongpattanakit, right, fights Thi Kim Tuyen Truong of Vietnam in the women’s 49kg final. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

Panipak Wongpattanakit, right, fights Thi Kim Tuyen Truong of Vietnam in the women’s 49kg final. Photo: Supplied / Bangkok Post

Panipak defeated Thi Kim Tuyen Truong 2-0 to win her fourth successive SEA Games gold medal in the women’s 49kg final, reports the Bangkok Post.

Sasikarn Tongchan then won the women’s 62kg final, beating Tran Thi Anh Tuyet of Vietnam 2-0 in the gold medal match.

Thanakrit Yodrak claimed the third gold of the day when he defeated Sam Youdeth of Cambodia 2-0 in the men’s 58kg decider.

Thailand’s Jack Woody Mercer missed out on the title after losing to Vietnam’s Ly Hong Phuc 2-1 in the men’s 71kg final.

Meanwhile Thai fighters claimed four more gold medals on the last day of the boxing competition.

Thailand won a total of nine out of 12 boxing gold medals.

Natthaphong Thuamcharoen outclassed Dio Koebanu of Indonesia 5-0 to win the men’s 48kg final.

Defending champion Bunjong Sinsiri retained his title in the men’s 67kg final after defeating Norlan Alcayde Petecio of the Philippines 5-0.

Weerapon Jongjoho, nephew of Beijing Olympics gold medallist Somjit Jongjoho, beat John Nobel Tupas Marvin of the Philippines 5-0 to win the men’s 80kg title.

In the women’s 69kg final, Janjaem Suwannapheng wasted little time to add the fourth gold to the haul after winning her bout against Vy Sreykhouch of Cambodia via first-round RSC.

Rujakran Juntrong was the only one beaten on Sunday. He had to settle for silver in the men’s 60kg event after losing to Paul Julyfer Celis Bascon of the Philippines 3-1.

Tennis stars Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech won the women’s doubles gold medal after beating Aldila Sutjiadi and Jessy Priskila Rompies of Indonesia 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) in the final.

Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi of Indonesia won the men’s singles gold medal, beating Vietnam’s Ly Hoang Nam 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

Table tennis players Orawan Paranang and Suthasini Sawettabut won gold in the women’s doubles after they blanked Singapore’s Jingyi Zhou and Xin Ru Wong 3-0 in the final.

Weightlifter Witsanu Chantri won the silver medal in the men’s 67kg final with a total lift of 305kg. Tran Minh Tri of Vietnam won gold with 306kg and Mohammad Yasin of Indonesia took bronze with 304kg.

Suratwadee Yodsarn also claimed silver in the women’s 57kg division. She finished with a total of 206kg. The gold medal went to Elreen Ando of the Philippines, who had a total lift of 216kg. Duyen Hoang Thi of Vietnam won bronze with 205kg.

In the men’s 73kg final, Anucha Doungsri won silver with 315kg. Rizki Juniansyah took gold with 347kg while Bui Ky Su of Vietnam claimed bronze with 311kg.

Poisian Yodsarn, competing in the women’s 55kg, failed in all three 83kg attempts in snatch.

In traditional boat race, Thailand won the men’s TBR 12 crews (U24) 500m event in a time of 2:09.327. The silver medal went to Indonesia (2:09.875) and Myanmar took bronze (2:12.720).

But in the men’s TBR 12 crews (Open) 500m event, Thailand finished second in 2:09.518. Indonesia won gold in 2:09.083 and Myanmar grabbed bronze in 2:13.146.

Judoka Jetsadakorn Suksai won silver after losing to Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Thanh 1-0 in the men’s 55kg final.

In gymnastics, Thailand won silver in the group event with 17.4670 points. Vietnam took gold with 19.611 while Cambodia came third on 17.

