The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador

Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador

PHUKET: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand’s taekwondo gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has been made an ambassador for sport and tourism.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 July 2021, 08:15AM

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The appointment was conferred by Tourism and Sport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at a homecoming reception for athletes, trainers and executives of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28).

Ms Panipak won the women’s 49-kilogramme taekwondo championship.

Mr Phiphat was full of praise for Ms Panipak. He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed with her appointment. The prime minister had watched the final on TV and congratulated her in a telephone call immediately after the gold medal presentation, reports the Bangkok Post.

She was the pride of the Thai people and of the nation, he said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also sent her a bouquet, Mr Phiphat said.

In reply, Ms Panipak said her appointment as sport and tourism ambassador was an honour for her and her family. She promised to do the best she could for the country.

The attendees included the outgoing governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Sakhon Wannapong, whose tenure ends on July 31. He is being replaced by Kongsak Yodmanee.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Majestic Morgan electrifies ACG
Underdog shooter Isarapa a big hit, Thai golfers inspired by Panipak
Phuket welcomes home Olympic gold medal hero
Olympics taekwondo gold medalist heads to Phuket
Panipak wins Thailand’s first gold medal
New Thai League 1 season postponed to September
Marathon man completes charity Phuket run
Tokyo Olympics open in low-key ceremony without fans
Thai MotoGP cancelled
BISP alumni competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympics
Cows prevail over understrength Penguins
Muay Thai moves closer to become Games sport
Rivalry boils over at British Grand Prix
Buri Ram MotoGP in doubt

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

The workers at Layan Soi 7 are no longer wearing masks at all on their off hours, and it is party t...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

I never got registered, I even got an SMS about 2 weeks ago when it was to reopen as more supply arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials inch up COVID prevention measures

All of Thailand will be safe as the people starve....(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Bkk people are stuck in Phuket, arrivals from OS testing positive, local outbreak growing, a large p...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Evidently, the encroachment into areas far above the height limit in the hills to the east of Kamala...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Start up when target not met. Don't stop when target met !!!!...(Read More)

Tourism to hit all-time low in 2021

This is no surprise to anyone who pays any attention. Nice to see the P-G finally says so. Now, wh...(Read More)

Cocoa trees seized as new plantation found in Bang Wad protected national forest

Some area within "Agriculture" has grown significantly since 2014. For those of You, un...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Will we ever see data on how many of these guys were vaccinated? and with what? If it was Sinvac the...(Read More)

Phuket marks record 38 new local infections, Patong workers camp in isolation

Lets be real for a second. Vaccinations or not the COVID situation on Phuket now is far worse than i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 