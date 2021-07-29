Panipak made ‘sport and tourism’ ambassador

PHUKET: Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand’s taekwondo gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, has been made an ambassador for sport and tourism.



By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 July 2021, 08:15AM

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Olympic gold medalist Panipak Wongpattanakit was announced as Thailand’s ’Sports and Tourism Ambassador’ at an event in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The appointment was conferred by Tourism and Sport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at a homecoming reception for athletes, trainers and executives of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket Town yesterday (July 28).

Ms Panipak won the women’s 49-kilogramme taekwondo championship.

Mr Phiphat was full of praise for Ms Panipak. He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha agreed with her appointment. The prime minister had watched the final on TV and congratulated her in a telephone call immediately after the gold medal presentation, reports the Bangkok Post.

She was the pride of the Thai people and of the nation, he said.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also sent her a bouquet, Mr Phiphat said.

In reply, Ms Panipak said her appointment as sport and tourism ambassador was an honour for her and her family. She promised to do the best she could for the country.

The attendees included the outgoing governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, Sakhon Wannapong, whose tenure ends on July 31. He is being replaced by Kongsak Yodmanee.