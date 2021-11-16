Pangolin caught in Kamala

PHUKET: Rescue workers from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) were called to the Water Production Plant in Kamala today (Nov 16) after local residents spotted a pangolin emerge from the jungle.

wildlifeenvironmentnatural-resources

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 16 November 2021, 05:25PM

After being notified of the odd find, Kriengsak Boonlang led his rescue team to the Khlong Nam area, where they found the female pangolin, weighing about four kilogrammes, curled up asleep under trees beside the canal.

The rescue team soon easily - and safely - had the pangolin in hand, and took the scaly mammal to Kamala Police Station to record its discovery.

From there the rescue team transported the pangolin to the Khao Phra Thaeo Nature and Wildlife Education Center in Thalang, operated by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Pangolins are protected in Thailand under the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which has voted to universally protect all eight species of pangolins.