The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pandemic forces nations to postpone SEA Games to 2022

Pandemic forces nations to postpone SEA Games to 2022

SEA GAMES: The 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games, originally scheduled to take place at the end of this year in Hanoi, Vietnam, has been postponed.

SEA-Games
By Bangkok Post

Friday 9 July 2021, 09:41AM

In this file photo taken on Dec 11, 2019, performers from Vietnam participate in the closing ceremony of the SEA Games at the athletics stadium in Clark, north of Manila. The event, due to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed. Photo: AFP.

In this file photo taken on Dec 11, 2019, performers from Vietnam participate in the closing ceremony of the SEA Games at the athletics stadium in Clark, north of Manila. The event, due to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed. Photo: AFP.

This was announced to the media by Chaipak Siriwat, COO of the Bangkok-based SEA Games Federation, yesterday (July 8).

After an online meeting, Chaipak revealed that the decision was taken by 10 members of the federation, keeping in view the latest wave of COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the Southeast Asian region.

The Games were scheduled to take place from Nov 21 to Dec 2 this year.

A foreign media report added that Vietnam was likely to host the biennial tournament in April or May next year, as suggested by the SEAGF members.

Chaipak, who chaired yesterday’s meeting, added that the Vietnam’s representative sought another 10 days to confirm his country’s ability to host the Games on the scheduled dates.

However, a vote was called and all ten nations, with the exception of the host country, voted in favour of postponing the event to next year.

Last month, Vietnam had proposed to the federation to delay the Games as the country grappled with a new virus outbreak.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The regional edition of Olympics were due to be held in Hanoi and 11 other locations - some of them being the epicentre of the fresh COVID-19 wave.

Some of the SEA Games events were due to take place in badly affected provinces including Bac Ninh and Bac Giang in the country’s northeast.

The badminton venue in Bac Giang has been turned into a field hospital, reports said.

Vietnam previously hosted the multisport competition in 2003. It has allocated a budget of around US$69 million (B2.2 billion) for the Games.

The SEA Games are expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes, from 11 countries, according to state media.

As well as Olympic disciplines, sports are likely to include billiards and snooker, bodybuilding, chess, bowling and kurash, an ancient form of Uzbek wrestling.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen lays down the gauntlet
England sense destiny after beating Denmark to reach Euro 2020 final
Australian F1 and MotoGP cancelled for second straight year
Italy through to Euro 2020 final as Spain suffer penalty shootout heartache
Seven Thai shuttlers secure Games spots
Verstappen wins in Austria to pull clear of Hamilton in title race
Verstappen on pole, Hamilton in fourth
England and Denmark set up semi-final clash at Euro 2020
Sevens heaven at the ACG
Italy to face Spain in Euro 2020 semi-finals
Euro 2020 enters the business end
Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy coming to BISP
Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protests
Patty and Ariya off to Tokyo Games
Mercedes finally meets its match in unstoppable Verstppen

 

Phuket community
Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Christy, So far the US Government has provided over $40 million in Covid related assistance to Thail...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

Paranoïa at its best !!! Well orchestred by government & medias. In 2018, 44.589 Casualties rec...(Read More)

Soi Dog Foundation urges governor to reopen Phuket Stray Dog Shelter amid welfare concerns

There was long time ago young Vet -voluntaers (foreigner, off course) who did sterilise dogs for a ...(Read More)

Sandbox bookings strong in Patong

They need to stop this room nights thing, its just a way to make the numbers look bigger and general...(Read More)

More airlines confirm flights to Phuket

Stop to lie us and tell us the right real tourists... Maybe only 10% of arrival. When u see video of...(Read More)

Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

SHA policy smacks of corruption between Thai officials and the hotels. Is Thai Phuket official hones...(Read More)

Cautious optimism over Phuket Sandbox tourism opening

Having tourist stay in only SHA approved hotels is a losing business proposition. The Sandbox will f...(Read More)

Infected Sandbox tourist vaccinated with Sinopharm

If you more affraid with thai people going to Phuket and you want protect Phuket island, why only as...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi fare probe goes nowhere

So, the transport mafia has agreed to be fair for now, with the understanding that they will be back...(Read More)

Phuket Moderna vaccine rush leaves expats frustrated

Seems that the Thai Covid-19 price scamming people are just dumb, or not understand that we know wha...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 