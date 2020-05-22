Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year: Thai Chamber of Commerce President

Pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year: Thai Chamber of Commerce President

BANGKOK: The Thai Chamber of Commerce estimates that a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic will cause 10 million Thais to lose their jobs. Meanwhile businesses must adjust themselves to the New Normal, as the health crisis is expected to last for at least a year, reports state news agency NNT.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 22 May 2020, 09:32AM

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with health authorities and related sectors to launch the Thai.care online platform. Photo: NNT

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with health authorities and related sectors to launch the Thai.care online platform. Photo: NNT

Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Chairman Kalin Sarasin commented in a seminar yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic will write off US$5.8-8.8 trillion from the global economy, according to an estimation from the Asian Development Bank. The global health crisis is expected to cause the global GDP to shrink 6.4-9.7%.

Some 7 million people in Thailand are expected to lose their jobs due to the pandemic. The number may increase to 10 million should the situation become prolonged, while the pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year, he said.

The TCC chairman said businesses must change their operations in line with the New Normal lifestyle, by upgrading their services, quality, differentiation, and safety.

UWC Thailand

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with health authorities and related sectors to develop the Thai.care online platform, to create understanding between businesses and customers, promoting care by both businesses and customers through feedback to improve products and services, as well as promoting social responsibility.

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) President Somkiat Tangkitvanich said yesterday that all sectors must adjust themselves to the new normal, especially allowing employees to work from home, which will help promote social distancing, and can help organisations save B2 million a month.

The TDRI is however expecting COVID-19 fallout to last three years in Thailand, before the economy returns to the normal status that existed before the pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22
Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended
Phuket in national top 10 for curfew breakers
Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay
Bangkok condo market takes a hit, marks new report
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases, total remains at 225
Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law
Tourism sector looks to resume domestic trips
MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency extension considered? Running water for Phuket villages! || May 21
Phuket arrests for breaking curfew breach 1,600
Thailand reports 3 more COVID cases, no deaths Thursday
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases
Man injured by kitchen explosion, leaking gas cylinder suspected

 

Phuket community
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

seems to me they too do not like tourists coming back in spite the flu is over since a long time. ...(Read More)

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

thank you china, very good. you have many people from the west on you side, supporting the fight aga...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

@Nasa12. Mhh, guess such a bill will never pass and get law status.. To many Army-Police personal an...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Will all these proposed new strict guidelines in place/trained before hotels/guesthouses are allowed...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

lalala DEK...as you live in Rawai are sure very familiar with the appearance of a cesspit....you onl...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

@lovingPhuket. Really tracking tourists from door to door? That makes precisely why tourists not go ...(Read More)

Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

Security Agents, under control of generals are for National Security. Keep Thailand calm and obeyin...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Zero = Nothing! Just handsitting, wait for new old times coming back.Meaning, doing nothing, wait fo...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Presently State of Emergency looks more as a covered Martial Law. Don't forget, today is 6th ...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

This is the best law proposal, which has come from this Government....(Read More)

 

BB and B
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 