tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

PHUKET: Thailand’s battered hotel sector is showing increased signs of fatigue as the global pandemic enters its third year. Nowhere is this more apparent than the resort island of Phuket, where over 73% per cent of new hotel developments either lay dormant or have been put in hold, reports Bill Barnett of hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 April 2022, 09:40AM

IndiGo has restored direct flights between India and Phuket, spurring hotels to target travelers from South Asia. Image: via C9 Hotelworks

IndiGo has restored direct flights between India and Phuket, spurring hotels to target travelers from South Asia. Image: via C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

« »

According to data in the newly released Phuket Hotel Market Update 2022 from C9 Hotelworks, the once robust island hotel pipeline has owners now suffering from ‘fear factor’ as they continue to reel in the wake of a volatile marketplace and unclear future outlook.

Negative sentiment and stressed liquidity have impacted development, which has seen an incoming supply of 33 hotels with 8,616 rooms facing an unknown future, Mr Barnett said in a release issued today (Apr 21).

“Drilling down on the pipeline data, 55% of the hotel projects are mixed-use, or hotel residences with rental-based investment schemes that target individual investment buyers. In light of the economic climate C9 research indicates that some of these real estate-led hospitality projects are unlikely to return to the pipeline,” he said.

“While glossy tourism campaigns that focus on quality versus quantity are the new mantra across the country, reality bites hard on an island that went from hosting over 9 million passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport in 2019 to just over 900,000 in 2021,” he added.

“The sizable 90% decline, coupled with the fact there are already 1,786 registered tourism establishments and 92,604 hotel rooms in current supply mean empty beds that need tourists.”

“Over 40% of the island’s international visitors two years ago were either from China or Eastern Europe including Russia. While I’m asked daily about when will Phuket recover, the truth of the matter is we are pushing out our estimates of a cyclical return to 2025,” Mr Barnett said plainly.

“The elephant in the room for the moment is China. The conundrum is that while I fully expect Phuket stabilized numbers to return given its favourable geographic location, tourism-oriented infrastructure and demonstrated airlift capacity but macro political and economic issues are clouding the short-term horizon,” he concluded.

Phuket led all of Southeast Asia in a remarkable effort of widespread vaccinations and the pioneering Sandbox re-entry program. But a look at the current situation which has seen a return to seasonal trading and departure of winter snowbird travelers dissipate, now has the island looking for replacement markets. As other regional neighbours such as Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines roll out quarantine-free travel, Thailand remains in an uncompetitive situation given its beleaguered Test & Go process. 

Hoteliers in Phuket have been quick to address damage control from the Ukraine-Russia crisis, but most of the Russian market falls away in March historically. Three notable source markets that are ramping up airlift to Phuket are Australia, India and the Middle East, and these remain bright spots, though none have demonstrated traffic to match the mass Chinese market. 

CBRE Phuket

While Phuket’s tourism-leveraged economy has survived the first two years of the pandemic largely intact, Mr Barnett said, “The remainder of 2022 and beyond is already seeing a rapid escalation of hotels coming up for sale. Most of these are not at highly distressed levels but what it indicates is that legacy investment sentiment in hospitality assets is experiencing a changing of the guard.

“The number of Thai hotel owners and also foreign investors that are retreating from the sector is expected to grow. C9’s opinion of the slowdown in the pipeline and high activity in the transaction market is that this is not an entirely bad thing and will likely reframe supply and demand over the medium term in a return to a more solid, rational and less speculative marketplace.”

Another change in attitude for island hotel owners has been a wave of conversions of independent properties to brands given that many of the highest performing properties during the Phuket Sandbox reopening and growth in domestic travelers was to branded hotels. While another outcome has also seen a number of internationally managed properties converted from management to franchises.

“This reality of owners operating under global brands and a new influx of white label management has been a trend that was coming anyway and has only been accelerated by the pandemic,” he noted.

“Despite the bricks and mortar reality of Phuket’s tourism journey back to the future, the backstory of it has been a large-scale exodus of hospitality and service staff from the industry. Given the many stops and starts, opening and closings of hotels and businesses, the shine of tourism’s ‘Amazing Thailand’ byline has been lost on a generation of workers,” Mr Barnett said.

“While business levels have continued to grow at moderate levels, staff shortages continue to plague the industry and perhaps the greatest challenge that lies ahead for Phuket hotels is regaining its greatest asset – hotel staff to serve tourists when they eventually return.

“That said, this same comment currently applies across all of Southeast Asia and the world, implying doing more with less staff will have to be the new tourism norm,” Mr Barnett said.

To read the full C9 Hotelworks Phuket Hotel Market Update 2022, click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 21 April 2022 - 14:35:59 

The key disaster in Thailand is deny reality. Wrap it in "this is the way we do it". Proving constantly they not want to understand/reckonize, not want implement  international economical mechanism. Desk mumbling without brain functioning/ intelligents. It is all, how as Thai HISO to keep the poor Thai poor, and cash my pockets. Look at with purpose kept poor Thai education system.

Foot | 21 April 2022 - 13:47:43 

Unfortunately, the same approach has been repeated in regards to COVID.  Acting as if the pandemic is over in spite of the reality that deaths are steadily increasing.  Must remember TIT.

Foot | 21 April 2022 - 13:44:22 

After 2 years, Thailand is finally admitting to a huge drop in tourism.  This is truly amazing! When added to the huge decline of western tourists after 2014, it has been an economic disaster. It's always been easier to deny the reality than actually find people who have an ability to solve problems. Must remember, TIT.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons
Power outage to affect Soi Samakee 2 in Rawai
Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open,’ says PM
Herd immunity against virus at 50%
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls
Power outage to affect Shambhala Grand Villas in Cherng Talay
Phuket tuk-tuk driver praised for offering B100 fare

 

Phuket community
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

The key disaster in Thailand is deny reality. Wrap it in "this is the way we do it". Provi...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Governor and Village Heads/Mayors are desk tigers. Always mouth full of ''''World cl...(Read More)

Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

Here is the only real question TAT should as: With such huge competition for tourists, what exactly ...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Unfortunately, the same approach has been repeated in regards to COVID. Acting as if the pandemic i...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

After 2 years, Thailand is finally admitting to a huge drop in tourism. This is truly amazing! When...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Further to this when the two chinese girls were killed on the main street in Kamala about three year...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Millions have been squandered on CCTV projects over the years- its all been about lining pockets. Re...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

License plate cameras aren't much use when so many people out there are deliberately obscuring t...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Mr Saenthong did not reach the age of 75 driving a sidecar by being careless. He probably neglect...(Read More)

COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

We read the communication warming up for the expected Covid spiking after Songkran and 'Full Moo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 