Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Panchaya to take part in World Championships

Panchaya to take part in World Championships

SNOOKER: Panchaya Channoi, who claimed the women’s singles title at the World U21 Snooker Championships in Bucharest last week, was accorded a hero’s welcome upon her return to Bangkok on Monday (Aug 29).

Snooker
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 August 2022, 09:30AM

Panchaya Channoi holds her world U21 championship trophy and gold medal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday (Aug 29). Photo: Bangkok Post

Panchaya Channoi holds her world U21 championship trophy and gold medal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday (Aug 29). Photo: Bangkok Post

Suntorn Jarumon, president of the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand (BSAT), who was present at Suvarnabhumi airport, said that the BSAT would make every effort to help Panchaya, who is nicknamed “Mind,” realise her true potential.

“I am sure that there is no shortage of talented snooker players in our country and Panchaya is a proof of that,” said Suntorn.

“We will be sending her to participate in the IBSF world 6-red championships in Kaula Lumpur in October.”

The 14-year-old Panchaya defeated Indian cueist Anupama Ramachandran 4-1 in the title showdown in Hungary, reports the Bangkok Post.

Fastship Phuket

“I was up against a very good player - I had lost to her in the round-robin stage of the tournament,” said Panchaya.

“I knew that I had to get better and fight to the best of my ability. I am happy that I won the title.”

Ramachandran defeated Thailand’s Ploychompoo Laokiatphong in the semi-finals, forcing the Thai star to settle for the bronze medal.

Thithipong Chulasak also returned home with a bronze medal after bowing out in the semi-finals of the men’s U18 event.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais rout Vietnam in 3rd-place play-off
Rising star Kunlavut settles for silver
FIFA World Cup trophy tour to visit all 32 qualified nations
Phuket Surfing Competition declared a roaring success
Title within touching distance for Verstappen
Phuket Beach Festival International Surfing Competition enters final day
Sainz on pole after Verstappen, Leclerc penalties
Liverpool hit nine to equal record, Haaland hat-trick fires Man City
Toyota Gazoo racing ready to rock the streets of Phuket Town
Saemapetch victorious in Rittewada ONE rematch
‘Martial Arts Olympics’ to hit millions of more screens
Shortboard quarterfinals decided as conditions increase wave size
Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up
Youngsters help Phuket MMA Dojo continue its rise
Longboard quarterfinalists decided at Phuket International Surfing Competition

 

Phuket community
Phuket businesses reminded of human rights

Unbelieveble fantasy-rich. ...."Seminar on Human Rights will make the Tourism and service indus...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reminded of human rights

Phuket's government officials and officers should also be attending the seminar as well as busin...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

Thai political- and business Hi-So's lick their lips, with the enormous profits they can make ou...(Read More)

Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

Did V/G check or present drain pipes are clear of debris? And yes, the more land you put below conc...(Read More)

Officials target Soi Paniang flooding

Yes one meter wide so lots more garbage can be flushed into the ocean. Let's pave over more pe...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

It's really ridiculous how the same people get upset about other people's problems over and ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

And also kind of hypocritical by Khun Anutin to care about e-cigs, but then promote weed like its th...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

@JohnC, of course the kids don't care, nor do adults, or anyone else. That is what happens when ...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

To ban e-cigarettes is 1. To enforce the ban is 2. As JohnC wrote, people shrug of shoulders. Who ca...(Read More)

Ban on e-cigarettes to remain

JohnC, you are correct. So many locals suck on E-cigarettes. I too have asked them, but they just ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Barketek
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
The 8 Pool Villa
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 