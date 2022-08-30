Panchaya to take part in World Championships

SNOOKER: Panchaya Channoi, who claimed the women’s singles title at the World U21 Snooker Championships in Bucharest last week, was accorded a hero’s welcome upon her return to Bangkok on Monday (Aug 29).

Snooker

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 August 2022, 09:30AM

Panchaya Channoi holds her world U21 championship trophy and gold medal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday (Aug 29). Photo: Bangkok Post

Suntorn Jarumon, president of the Billiard Sports Association of Thailand (BSAT), who was present at Suvarnabhumi airport, said that the BSAT would make every effort to help Panchaya, who is nicknamed “Mind,” realise her true potential.

“I am sure that there is no shortage of talented snooker players in our country and Panchaya is a proof of that,” said Suntorn.

“We will be sending her to participate in the IBSF world 6-red championships in Kaula Lumpur in October.”

The 14-year-old Panchaya defeated Indian cueist Anupama Ramachandran 4-1 in the title showdown in Hungary, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I was up against a very good player - I had lost to her in the round-robin stage of the tournament,” said Panchaya.

“I knew that I had to get better and fight to the best of my ability. I am happy that I won the title.”

Ramachandran defeated Thailand’s Ploychompoo Laokiatphong in the semi-finals, forcing the Thai star to settle for the bronze medal.

Thithipong Chulasak also returned home with a bronze medal after bowing out in the semi-finals of the men’s U18 event.