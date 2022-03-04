BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher

‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher

CRICKET: Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan was the toast of the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) last Sunday (Feb 27) as his inspired batting performance helped the Patong Penguins defeat the Thalang Cows in Game 2 of the 6-match series.

Cricket
By Jason Robertson

Saturday 5 March 2022, 10:00AM

Man of the match and new father Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan. Photo: Jason Robertson

Man of the match and new father Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan. Photo: Jason Robertson

Man of the match and new father Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan. Photo: Jason Robertson

Man of the match and new father Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan. Photo: Jason Robertson

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

Photo: Michael Flowers

« »

Morgan hit 108 not out in a week that will live long in the memory of the young South African after he became a father for the first time.

The Cows, boasting a host of new additions to bolster their ranks, entered the contest with a one-game advantage, won the toss and chose to set the pace early by batting first.

However, newcomer Abu Bakar (7) and Guddu Yadav (9) would not last long, both victims of Jason Robertson (2/30), who had taken some time off from his radio modelling career to Captain the Penguins in this series.

Bakar was given a warm welcome to Phuket by being excellently run out and Yadav had his off-stump uprooted by Robertson.

Those would be the last Penguin celebrations for the better part of 15 overs as Sameer Kahn (84) and in form Mayur Deuskar (66*) snatched the momentum back for the Cows, playing a wide range of attacking shots to put on an excellent 154-run partnership that helped post a very competitive 221 target for the Penguins to chase down, in their allotted 25 overs.

The Penguins got off to a stuttering start however as Fat Tony Van Blerk (18) and James Chataway (7) were involved in a terrible mix-up that saw the latter run out and on his way back to the clubhouse after some swift work from Guddu Yadav. Rishi Sadarangani (35) joined Van Blerk and immediately showed his intent by smashing the second ball he faced for 6.

MGID

He would add a further boundary before holing out to Pir Sami who, to everyone’s surprise including his own, held on to a catch for the first time in recent memory.

Pir would quickly regret that it may have been better to have dropped it, as it meant Pancake Morgan came to the crease, widely regarded as the best batsman currently on the island.

Pancake would not disappoint, going on to score another devastating unbeaten hundred (108*), along with good support from Manish Sadarangani (27) and Curt Livermore (9*), who helped guide his side to a comfortable 6 wicket victory with 8 balls to spare.

Pancake was duly awarded man of the match for his scintillating knock. Congratulations go out to him and his wife Ivarin as we wish them and the baby well.

Anyone interested in getting involved please contact Phuket Cricket via their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52
Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Phuket huddles up for flag football
Russia Paralympians banned from Games as World Cup appeal launched
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims
Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight
Russia’s sporting freeze grows as Putin’s blackbelt revoked
Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Taiwan’s Chan claims Royal’s Cup
Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa’s shoot-out miss
Jones urges England to be more ‘ruthless’ after nervy win over Wales
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support
Phuket student selected for international Judo comp
Phuket leads Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup

 

Phuket community
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Russian Embassador was on Phuket last week. Perhaps he asked Governors/Officials to support Russians...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

How times have changed. I remember when any Russian tourist here had a supply of American $ cash bec...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

After Court ruling the RTP must have a real 'hang over'. Financial claims will come doen on ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What is the use of talking about number of russian tourists and their spending (just wrt finger work...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

A woman with friends on night tour is falling overboard while open air peeying and whole country is ...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

One has to feel for families caught up in this mess, many will probably have seen this coming and bu...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What a load of crap Fascinated! Only a retiree with a regular pension can talk [edited] like this....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

So poor russians touristes ,maybe needto ask Poutine to pay for them ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Boat, night, river, no life jacket... was there drinking? Accidents do happen. ...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

There never was a zero dollar scheme. It was all dreamed up by jealous westerners...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket

 