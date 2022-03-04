‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher

CRICKET: Craig ‘Pancake’ Morgan was the toast of the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) last Sunday (Feb 27) as his inspired batting performance helped the Patong Penguins defeat the Thalang Cows in Game 2 of the 6-match series.

By Jason Robertson

Saturday 5 March 2022, 10:00AM

Morgan hit 108 not out in a week that will live long in the memory of the young South African after he became a father for the first time.

The Cows, boasting a host of new additions to bolster their ranks, entered the contest with a one-game advantage, won the toss and chose to set the pace early by batting first.

However, newcomer Abu Bakar (7) and Guddu Yadav (9) would not last long, both victims of Jason Robertson (2/30), who had taken some time off from his radio modelling career to Captain the Penguins in this series.

Bakar was given a warm welcome to Phuket by being excellently run out and Yadav had his off-stump uprooted by Robertson.

Those would be the last Penguin celebrations for the better part of 15 overs as Sameer Kahn (84) and in form Mayur Deuskar (66*) snatched the momentum back for the Cows, playing a wide range of attacking shots to put on an excellent 154-run partnership that helped post a very competitive 221 target for the Penguins to chase down, in their allotted 25 overs.

The Penguins got off to a stuttering start however as Fat Tony Van Blerk (18) and James Chataway (7) were involved in a terrible mix-up that saw the latter run out and on his way back to the clubhouse after some swift work from Guddu Yadav. Rishi Sadarangani (35) joined Van Blerk and immediately showed his intent by smashing the second ball he faced for 6.

He would add a further boundary before holing out to Pir Sami who, to everyone’s surprise including his own, held on to a catch for the first time in recent memory.

Pir would quickly regret that it may have been better to have dropped it, as it meant Pancake Morgan came to the crease, widely regarded as the best batsman currently on the island.

Pancake would not disappoint, going on to score another devastating unbeaten hundred (108*), along with good support from Manish Sadarangani (27) and Curt Livermore (9*), who helped guide his side to a comfortable 6 wicket victory with 8 balls to spare.

Pancake was duly awarded man of the match for his scintillating knock. Congratulations go out to him and his wife Ivarin as we wish them and the baby well.

Anyone interested in getting involved please contact Phuket Cricket via their Facebook page.