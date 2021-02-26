PAIS 5th Annual Culinary Competition hosted by QSI Phuket. Saturday March 13th @ 10:30-16:00. Come Join and cheer on these "Kid Top Chefs"
Start From: Saturday 13 March 2021, 10:30AM to Saturday 13 March 2021, 04:00PM
|Person :
|Rob Peters
|Address :
|QSI Phuket
