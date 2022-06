Paella por favour!

Start From: Thursday 14 July 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 15 July 2022, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

For two days only visiting Chef Lluis Cantons Pesaroddona is preparing a variety of seafood paellas. This combination of saffron-flavored rice, verdant vegetables and juicy seafood is a synonym to Spanish cuisine and best enjoyed with friends and family. Don’t miss it!