Padel Tennis competition set to debut in Phuket

Padel Tennis competition set to debut in Phuket

PADEL TENNIS: Blue Tree Phuket is set to host the first recognised Padel Tennis competition in Phuket when “Thai Padel Series 2023” makes its bow on the island next weekend (June 23-25).

Padel-Tennis
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 June 2023, 11:20AM

Padel tennis has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity over the past 2-3 years, particularly in Europe, and is now emerging as a trending sport in Asia.

Recognising this trend, Blue Tree Phuket, a comprehensive entertainment hub that supports all aspects of leisure including health and sports, sees the “Thai Padel Series 2023” as an opportunity to generate interest in sports and promote well-being.

Padel Tennis is an easy and accessible sport suitable for all ages and genders. The sport shares the same scoring system as tennis although the court is modified using walls at the sides which players can use to angle shots off, similar to squash.

The Padel Tennis Blue Tree Phuket facility is built to international standards and consists of four indoor and two outdoor courts, with professional instructors on hand to provide guidance. Recently, Thai and international players from countries such as China, Singapore, Japan, and the Philippines have registered to participate in the “Thai Padel Series 2023” which will officially open at the Padel Tennis Blue Tree Phuket next Friday (June 23).

Those interested in getting involved can reach out to Daniel Padel Phuket via Whatsapp at (+66) 86-273-3328 to learn more about the competition. For registration, please contact Daniel and provide your full name, nationality, and the Padel Tennis Team you are representing. Men’s registration costs B2,400 (B4,800 per team), while women’s registration costs B1,900 (B3,800 per team).

Phuket Property

The training and competition schedule for the “Thai Padel Series 2023” is as follows:

Friday, June 23: Team practice/opening games

Saturday, June 24, 8am - 3pm: Group stage matches

Sunday, June 25, 8am - 3pm: Playoff and championship matches

Admission fee includes Welcome Package, three-day access for the Padel Tennis tournaments, a two-day pass to Blue Tree Lagoon and a buffet dinner.

