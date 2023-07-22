Pacquiao to fight Thai icon Buakaw

BANGKOK: The world will witness an epic showdown between two legendary fighters in ‘The Match of Legends: Manny Pacquiao v Buakaw Banchamek’, in January next year in Thailand.

Boxing

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 July 2023 12:36 PM

Manny Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek pose during a press conference on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Pacquiao, a multiple world boxing champion who hung up his gloves with a 62-8-2 record after winning 12 major titles in eight weight classes, will take on storied Muay Thai fighter Buakaw, confirmed Fresh Air Festival Co, Ltd, organisers of the event during a press conference yesterday (July 21).

The showdown between Pacquiao and Buakaw promises an unmatched display of fighting spirit. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans in Thailand to see two of the greatest combat sports athletes compete in the same ring, reported the Bangkok Post.

The match will be fought under international boxing rules, making this historical match even more intriguing.

Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of Fresh Air Festival Co, Ltd, shared his excitement about the January event, stating, “The Match of Legends is a new event concept geared towards attracting combat sports icons for a match.”

Suvit Thongrompo, chief marketing officer of Thailand’s leading cinema operator SF Corporation Plc, who has joined forces with Fresh Air Festival in staging the January clash in Thailand, also expressed his belief that the fight between Pacquiao and Buakaw will undoubtedly go down in history.

Pacquiao is a national hero in the Philippines and is known for his relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to his craft. He has become a boxing legend and an inspiration to athletes and fans worldwide. His exploits in the ring for many years have earned him global recognition and respect.

Buakaw, a true icon in the world of Muay Thai and kickboxing, represents Thailand. Known for his explosive kicks, razor-sharp elbows, and impeccable technique, Buakaw has left fans in awe of his performances. He has won a number of championships and titles and is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

“We are honoured to have Manny ’Pacman’ Pacquiao and Buakaw Banchamek for this historic event. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you won’t want to miss,” added Vinij.

Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.