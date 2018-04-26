The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pacemakers: Thai seniors compete in first ‘Elderly Games’

NAN: Aged 98 Sawang Janpram cruised to victory in the 100-metre sprint, came first in the discus and set a record in the javelin – the undisputed star of Thailand’s first national Elderly Games held this week.

Athletics, Volleyball, Fitness,

AFP

Thursday 26 April 2018, 01:55PM

Competitors who gathered in northern Nan province defied age stereotypes and the searing sun in the government-backed sporting event, organised to promote an active lifestyle among seniors as Thailand tries to stave off an ageing crisis.

“I saw many people my age ailing in bed and I didn’t want to be like that. So I began to exercise,” the spry Sawang said after setting a record of 15.3 metres in the javelin throw – albeit as the sole competitor in his 95-99 age category.

Back in his hometown in eastern Thailand, he has watched as his less active peers “all pass away”, the former school principal explained with a wry chuckle.

Thailand’s population is getting older, and fast, posing risks to the middle-income country’s social and medical services as well as its economic productivity.

By 2031, the percentage of the population over 60 is expected to nearly double to 28%, according to the National Economic and Social Development Board.

“Now Thailand is a fully-fledged ageing society it’s the right time and place to hold these activities,” Nattavuth Ruengves, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said on the sidelines of the competition.

The event, which concludes tomorrow (Apr 27), aims to boost healthcare among seniors, with the added social draw of competitors enjoying the opportunity to meet friends.

Held in an outdoor sports complex, the atmosphere was festive, with cheering crowds and athletes helping each other after they crossed the finish line.

“It doesn’t matter if I get a medal or not, I feel happy to see friends competing together,” said Duangpee Sansing, the 81-year-old winner of a 400-metre race.

“I am not that tired because I am happy,” she said as she hugged a friend and fellow runner.

The seven-day event drew more than 1,000 athletes from across the country.

They battled it out in sports as far apart as football, body building and ballroom dancing to sepak takraw, a traditional volleyball game in which players use their feet instead of hands.

The age groups competing ranged from those approaching middle age to Sawang’s bracket, 95 to 99.

The 98-year-old participated in an unofficial version of the event organised last year by the Senior Citizens Council.

He also represented Thailand at a regional elderly games held in China last year where he broke a record for the shot-put, according to his daughter.

Determined to excel again this time around, he has stayed in shape with a daily walking regimen.

Although his athletic prowess helped him blitz his rivals with a 24.59 second dash to claim the 100-metres, Sawang said the event was more about camaraderie than crowing.

“I want to be here to meet many friends and most of the athletes here are nice and helpful – it makes me feel warm inside,” he said.

“I feel proud.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

It's not even a consideration, best leave your tourist dollars on the tarmac and depart swiftly if you think authorities give a hoot about tourist...(Read More)

Police wait to question driver involved in Phuket accident

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul say“I have not yet decided whether to press any charges against this man as I do not have enough information"A can ...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

A team of Sakoo Police officers (5 in photo) to investigate 3 scratched cars that were probably illegally parked anyway? What a shameful waste of reso...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues emergency budget to clear Patong’s filthy canal

Canals sediment is not black water pollution. It's the pollution Phuket Authorities not know to handle, at EVERY beach! Removing sludge ( not sed...(Read More)

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

Unfortunately Tourist safety is not available in Thailand....(Read More)

Opinion: The day my best friend drowned on a Phuket day tour

What a terrible tragedy, and the author of this letter is of course quite correct. Not only did he pay entry fees he also paid tourist room tax at his...(Read More)

Fingers off whale sharks, biologist says

These creatures used to visit the area regularly. It's only because of the kind of ignorance demonstrated by these people and inherent in society ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

If you're speeding recklessly, then you're at fault. Too many drivers have no visible consciousness in this regard. The system does not provid...(Read More)

Pattaya official thinks garbage figures are rubbish

Are the Pattaya office tiger Officials paralyzed? Why they not themselves daily double check on weighting? Why, for what is a Pattaya City job, they...(Read More)

Thai Navy commander in Phuket as air fighters, weapons firing mark exercise

It's now a helicopter carrier, built in Spain, commissioned in 1997. Just carry 6 helicopters only. No functioning anti-aircraft defense system. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.