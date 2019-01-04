THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Pabuk makes landfall

BANGKOK: Tropical storm Pabuk crossed the coast in Pak Phanang district of Nakhon Sri Thammarat this afternoon (Jan 4) and was weakening into a depression as it moved towards neighbouring Surat Thani.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 January 2019, 03:53PM

Tropical storm Pabuk made landfall in Pak Phanang District in Nakorn Sri Thammarat earlier today (Jan 4). Photo: PR Dept

Residents were evacuated to safe shelters. Photo: PR Dept

Lanes were closed on major highways as roads flooded. Photo: PR Dept

Soldiers stand ready to be deployed to render emergency assistance. Photo: PR Dept

The Meteorological Department reported the landfall of the storm at 12:45pm in Pak Phanang. It was moving to the northwest at 18 kilometres per hour. Maximum winds at the centre of the storm were recorded at 75km/h

The storm centre was on its way to Tha Sala district, before it enters Surat Thani, the met office said. It expected the storm to downgrade to a depression before it leaves the southern region and moves twards the Andaman Sea.

Laem Talumpuk in Pak Phanang was where the storm first reached the mainland, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.

Pak Phanang and other areas along the coast were hit by big waves and gusty winds which brought down many trees, some electricity poles and damaged some houses. Pak Phanang was also flooded.

The department warned that heavy rain and strong winds would continue in all southern provinces, while the central provinces of Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan could expect gusty winds on Saturday.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

