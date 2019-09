Pa Khlok powerless as electricity poles collapse

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority this morning confirmed that repairs are underway to restore power to affected areas in Pa Khlok after power poles alongside the road expansion collapsed due to heavy rain.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 11:50AM

The repairs ‘will take a long time’, the PEA noted in its announcement. Photo: PEA

The areas affected are along Route 4027, the main road through Pa Khlok, from Baan Para School to Baan Ao Goong.

“The repairs will take a long time, and while the work is carried out, it may affect traffic in the area,” the PEA noted in its announcement.

“We apologise for any inconvenience happened while the work is carried out,” the PEA added.

For more information about the power outage, call the PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA call center at 1129.