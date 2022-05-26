Pa Khlok mayor sacked for corruption

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered Panya Sampaorat to vacate the position of Mayor of Pa Khlok Subdistrict following the National Anti‑Corruption Commission (NACC) finding him guilty of malfeasance in office.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 May 2022, 05:13PM

The order confirming that Panya has been removed from office as Mayor of Pa Khlok.

Panya Sampaorat last seen performing duties as Mayor of Pa Khlok at a meeting at Pa Khlok Municipality last Thursday (May 19). Photo: Pa Khlok Municipality

An official notice published today (May 26) confirmed that Governor Narong issued the order on Tuesday, (May 24).

The order was marked to be in effect immediately.

Prakong Plaikum was also removed from his position as Advisor to the Mayor of Pa Khlok, the order noted.

The notice explained that Governor Narong had received an official order from the Ministry of Interior to remove Panya from his position as Pa Khlok Mayor.

The order to remove Panya follows the NACC investigating allegations of corruption against him, the notice explained.

The corruption investigation specifically involved Panya failing to take any action against Saroj Shocharoen for trespassing on government land in Baan Khum Phong, Moo 4, Pa Khlok.

The failure to take action was deemed illegal under the Criminal Code on the basis that his actions were that of an official performing or refraining from performing duties resulting in damage to a person, or dishonestly acting or refraining from performing duties,the notice said.

Panya was to be dismissed under the authority of the Municipality Act of 1953, and the Governor of Phuket was empowered to remove him from office without having to appoint another investigative committee, the notice confirmed.

Details of criminal charges against Panya have yet to be revealed.

Panya was elected to office on Mar 28 last year, securing 4,472 votes of the total 9,172 votes cast in the mayoral election.

Athiphong Kongnam placed second with 2,465 votes, while Sattra Karnkanok placed third with 1,660 votes.

There are 12,723 eligible voters in the subdistrict.