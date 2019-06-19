PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok, and including all of Cape Yamu, on Thursday (June 20) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Wednesday 19 June 2019, 10:54AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The power outage will be in effect from from 9am to 4:30pm.

Areas to be affected by the electricity shutoff will be along the both sides of Route 4027, and include in front of the Suay Inter salon commercial building, Prime Place housing estate, Suan Niramit housing estates 1 and 5, Baan Bangla village, Kannika housing estate, Baan Yuchareon housing estate, Baan Udomsuk housing estate, Soi Nayao, Soi Bangka, Supalai Garden Ville housing estate, Soi Nanhuapakchid, Baan Supamas housing estate, Palm Garden housing estate, Soi Prasoet, Baan Yamu, Soi Kunluang, Baan Promphan housingestate, Baan Pa Khlok, in front of the Pa Khlok Municipality office, Soi Lumsai, Ploenchan housing estates 1 and 2, and the street to Weerasatree-anusorn School and the 7-Eleven, Pa Khlok branch.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129