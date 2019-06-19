The power outage will be in effect from from 9am to 4:30pm.
Areas to be affected by the electricity shutoff will be along the both sides of Route 4027, and include in front of the Suay Inter salon commercial building, Prime Place housing estate, Suan Niramit housing estates 1 and 5, Baan Bangla village, Kannika housing estate, Baan Yuchareon housing estate, Baan Udomsuk housing estate, Soi Nayao, Soi Bangka, Supalai Garden Ville housing estate, Soi Nanhuapakchid, Baan Supamas housing estate, Palm Garden housing estate, Soi Prasoet, Baan Yamu, Soi Kunluang, Baan Promphan housingestate, Baan Pa Khlok, in front of the Pa Khlok Municipality office, Soi Lumsai, Ploenchan housing estates 1 and 2, and the street to Weerasatree-anusorn School and the 7-Eleven, Pa Khlok branch.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129
