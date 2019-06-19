Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Pa Khlok, Cape Yamu to be hit with power outage

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Pa Khlok, and including all of Cape Yamu, on Thursday (June 20) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

Wednesday 19 June 2019, 10:54AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The areas to be affected by the power outage. Image: PEA / Google Maps

The notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The notice issued by the PEA. Image: PEA

The power outage will be in effect from  from 9am to 4:30pm.

Areas to be affected by the electricity shutoff will be along the both sides of Route 4027, and include in front of the Suay Inter salon commercial building, Prime Place housing estate, Suan Niramit housing estates 1 and 5, Baan Bangla village, Kannika housing estate, Baan Yuchareon housing estate, Baan Udomsuk housing estate, Soi Nayao, Soi Bangka, Supalai Garden Ville housing estate, Soi Nanhuapakchid, Baan Supamas housing estate, Palm Garden housing estate, Soi Prasoet, Baan Yamu, Soi Kunluang, Baan Promphan housingestate, Baan Pa Khlok, in front of the Pa Khlok Municipality office, Soi Lumsai, Ploenchan housing estates 1 and 2, and the street to Weerasatree-anusorn School and the 7-Eleven, Pa Khlok branch.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

Laguna Golf Phuket

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379, or call center 1129

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Master water plan given green light
Power outages to hit Chalong Pier, east coast islands
Mains water supply outage in Kamala
Phuket’s new condo supply nears seven-year peak
Install solid lane dividers in Chalong Underpass, says Phuket poll
Mains water supply outage in Phuket Town
Power outages scheduled for Thalang
Main water supply outage in Chalong
Contractors ‘to blame for floods’
Phuket Property Guide: Driving downward pressures
Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week
Chalong Underpass to close one lane nightly as works are completed
Upgrades tipped as Phuket mulls new town planning rules
Chalong Underpass: Southbound lane now open; northbound to open full traffic on Monday
Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

 

Phuket community
Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry Mr. Kurt but i dont understand your problem because i have my own pump and dont have problems ...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

Sorry mr Wiesel. In Thailand is a lot of 'planning-talks' happening . After that it stops, i...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

COME ON. ...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

Herein lies the problem. The officials that do the inspections are either paid for their favorable r...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

As if there aren't enough fast and furious drivers already on the roads in Phuket, now to glorif...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

For a country that finds no sign of prostitution in Pattaya, not finding cruelty at the zoo is hardl...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

“No evidence of animal cruelty has been found.”. Just in the same way than Thai police can make...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

This is similar to the police walking along Bangla Road recently and reporting that "nope...ain...(Read More)

No animal cruelty at Phuket Zoo, say officials

That concrete cell that the tiger is shown in should be considered as cruelty to animals. What a ho...(Read More)

Fast & Furious 9 to take on Phuket roads

what ever anybody in Thailand is planing or doing - for mister kurt it is negativ!! ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond

 