Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pa Khlok bust nets 7,000 meth pills, ice, illegal handgun

Pa Khlok bust nets 7,000 meth pills, ice, illegal handgun

PHUKET: Thalang Police yesterday arrested a man in Pa Khlok found with more than 7,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), more than 145 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and a homemade handgun fitted with a magazine and loaded with 9mm bullets.

economicscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 July 2020, 10:29AM

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

« »

Theerachai “Farub” Boonsak, 28, was arrested at an address in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, yesterday (July 30), reported Thalang Police Deputy Commander Col Seksan Komsakorn.

At the home, officers found 37 bags containing a total of 7,170 ya bah pills as well as seven clear plastic bags containing a total of about 145.15g of ya ice, he added.

Officers also found a homemade handgun with a magazine and 9mm bullets.

https://sgssecurity.com/

In making the arrest, officers also seized a digital scale, drug-taking equipment and Theerachai’s iPhone, as well as his wooden boat, his blue GPX motorcycle, not fitted with a license plate, and his Phuket-registered black Volvo sedan, Col Seksan noted in his report.

Theerachai was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm, Col Seksan added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Key witness in ‘Boss’ case dies
Heavy weather warning for Phuket
Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Two large snakes caught at Nai Harn! Six new coronavirus cases in Thailand! || July 30
Two snakes, one venomous, caught at Nai Harn
Bang Tao beach fence under investigation
Phuket lifeguards issue rip current warning after Russian man, Thai woman rescued
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’
More praise for Thailand virus response
Scientist sticks by “Boss” car speed as Deputy PM denies links
Long weekend brings B95mn boost for Phuket
Travel stimulus scheme may run till year-end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29
Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges
Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

 

Phuket community
CAAT launches public survey: ‘What will affect your decision to travel?’

The Thai only suggests they are thinking about outbound travel, either that or are idiots...(Read More)

US, Australia seek new military cooperation in face of China

Aussies,don't get drag in to this,let Donald do what he does best,Bla Bla Horst...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Truck goes swimming! Rising sea temperatures cause of more turtle nests? || July 29

must have also been the rising sea temperature ?...(Read More)

Rising sea temperatures suspected of causing ‘off-season’ turtle nests

Sorry Christy, common sense there Horst ...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

ematt..do you have anything substantial to add to this article instead of your usual bla bla bla ? N...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, I have asked a thai friend how much he would have to pay for the 'trip' you de...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

@Thorfinger, you see that Governor's appeal meets many deaf Thai ears. This Tuk tuk driver, if c...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Just a reminder to the chronically disgruntled, perpetually alienated, failure-to-adapt crowd postin...(Read More)

Time to put Phuket on show, no price gouging, Governor urges

Where is the notorious Thai apologies fraction ? In their hiding spot ? No comments to this article ...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

A hypothetical filler question or Phuket is on path of recovering. The writers not believe that them...(Read More)

 

M Beach Club Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential

 