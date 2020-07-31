Pa Khlok bust nets 7,000 meth pills, ice, illegal handgun

PHUKET: Thalang Police yesterday arrested a man in Pa Khlok found with more than 7,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), more than 145 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and a homemade handgun fitted with a magazine and loaded with 9mm bullets.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 31 July 2020, 10:29AM

The raid netted more than 7,000 meth pills, more than 145g of crystal meth and an illegal handgun. Photo: Thalang Police

Theerachai “Farub” Boonsak, 28, was arrested at an address in Moo 4, Pa Khlok, yesterday (July 30), reported Thalang Police Deputy Commander Col Seksan Komsakorn.

At the home, officers found 37 bags containing a total of 7,170 ya bah pills as well as seven clear plastic bags containing a total of about 145.15g of ya ice, he added.

Officers also found a homemade handgun with a magazine and 9mm bullets.

In making the arrest, officers also seized a digital scale, drug-taking equipment and Theerachai’s iPhone, as well as his wooden boat, his blue GPX motorcycle, not fitted with a license plate, and his Phuket-registered black Volvo sedan, Col Seksan noted in his report.

Theerachai was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm, Col Seksan added.