Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

THAILAND: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced yesterday (Oct 21) that tourists aboard overseas yachts have been granted permission to dock in Thailand.

tourismmarineCoronavirusCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 October 2020, 03:44PM

The announcement on the CCSA Facebook page. Photo: CCSA Facebook page.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin confirmed that tourists aboard the yachts wishing to enter Thailand would have to quarantine themselves onboard for 14 days, as per the national standard quarantine conditions. During this time they would also be tested three times by health officials. 

At this stage approximately 60 yachts – 27 superyachts and 33 cruisers – have already expressed their interest in wishing to dock at various Thai ports. The yachts will have about 600-650 tourists and crews in total who it is estimated could generate around B2.1 million of income for the country.

However, the Phuket Marine office has not made any announcement to this effect at time of press.

Dr Taweesilp added that crews from foreign ships will also be allowed to embark to Thailand in order to change vessels to leave the Kingdom and they too will have to enter the 14-day quarantine period.

Additionally, the committee also approved to let two of the three groups of tourists proposed by the Department of Health Service Support, under the Ministry of Public Health into the country as part of the Tourist Wellness initiative.

Oak Maedow Phuket

The two groups comprise of tourists visiting for medical spas, wellness resorts, and spa resorts in additon to those who are seeking medical treatment.

The third group, yet to be approved and still under consideration, covers tourists who visit in order to partake in activities such as sport, for example, those who will stay in golf hotels.

Dr Taweesilp further clarified the countries who qualify for special tourists visa (STV): “At this stage, the countries considered as low-risk by the Department of Disease Control are China, Macao, Taiwan, Sweden, and Finland, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.”

The topic of potentially shortening the duration of the quarantine period was not discussed in the meeting, Dr Taweesilp confirmed.

However, he did confirm that as was discussed in the Ministry of Public Health meeting on Oct 20, 14 days is still regarded as the most appropriate duration as 10 days can offer only 95% of protection. It is hoped that in future the period may be shortened.

Kurt | 23 October 2020 - 10:18:41 

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no quarantine needed. Of course Phuket Marine Office on Chalong Pier didn't comment. Didn't yet receive the 'spoon with orders' and be told who will be responsible..  As we know Phuket Marine Office is master in avoiding such so far.

Fascinated | 22 October 2020 - 23:06:25 

Who comes up with these pie in the sky income generating comments?

Svcoquette | 22 October 2020 - 18:25:38 

2.1 million ÷ 60 yachts is only 35,000 per yacht. We (2)  on our yacht spend more than that here every month and we are not a "superyacht" with its many crew and rich  passengers. You might be low by a factor of ten at least, especially as they will probably stay many months.

 

