Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Chalong, Rawai, Rassada

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in two areas from tomorrow night (Nov 26) to Saturday night (Nov 28) while tests are carried out to determine leaks in the supply mains.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 November 2020, 04:31PM

The PWA notice issued earlier today (Nov 25). Image: PWA

The outages each night will be from 10pm to 3am.

The areas to be affected by the water outage tomorrow night (Nov 26) are along Wiset Rd, from the PPAO Muang Phuket School, about 500 meters south of Chalong circle, to the unspecified areas of Rawai.

The areas to be affected by the water outage on Friday and Saturday night (Nov 27-28) are along Sam Kong Rd, from the intersection to Yaowarat Rd to the areas opposite Phuket bus station on Thapkrasattri Rd.

“The tests are to find any breakages in the mains supply pipes. We will conduct the tests during the nighttime in order to minimise the effect on local residents,” an officer at the PWA explained to The Phuket News.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.