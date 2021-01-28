BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Overfishing of sharks leaving ‘gaping hole’ in ocean ecology, study finds

Overfishing of sharks leaving ‘gaping hole’ in ocean ecology, study finds

WORLD: Overfishing has wiped out over 70% of some shark and ray populations in the last half-century, leaving a “gaping, growing hole” in ocean life, according to a new study.

Thursday 28 January 2021, 12:45PM

Three-quarters of shark species examined by the researchers face threat of extinction. Photo: AFP.

Three-quarters of shark species examined by the researchers face threat of extinction. Photo: AFP.

Researchers found alarming declines in species ranging from hammerhead sharks to manta rays.

Among the worst affected is the oceanic whitetip, a powerful shark often described as particularly dangerous to man, which now hovers on the edge of extinction because of human activity.

Targeted for their fins, oceanic whitetips are caught up by indiscriminate fishing techniques. Their global population has dropped 98% in the last 60 years, said Nick Dulvy, the study’s senior author and a professor at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

“That’s a worse decline than most large terrestrial mammal populations, and getting up there or as bad as the blue whale decline,” he told AFP.

Dulvy and a team of scientists spent years collecting and analysing information from scientific studies and fisheries data to build up a picture of the global state of 31 species of sharks and rays.

They found three-quarters of the species examined were so depleted that they face extinction.

These are “the most wide-ranging species in the largest, most remote habitats on the earth, which are often assumed to be protected from human influence”, the study’s lead author Nathan Pacoureau told AFP.

“We knew the situation was bad in a lot of places but that information came from different studies and reports, so it was difficult to have an idea of the global situation,” added Pacoureau, a post-doctoral fellow at SFU’s department of biological science.

The study, published yesterday (Jan 27) in the journal Nature, points the finger at overfishing and weak protection, and emphasises that species can stage a comeback when conservation efforts are made.

The research focuses on oceanic sharks and rays, species that primarily live in open water. While it found variation in the health of different populations, the overall trend was clear.

“The data revealed a gaping, growing hole in ocean life,” Pacoureau said.

Stunned into silence’

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

For 18 species where more data was available, the researchers concluded global populations had fallen over 70% since 1970.

Dulvy said the figure was likely to be similar, or even worse, for other oceanic sharks and rays, but gaps in data made it difficult to draw conclusions.

The results were a shock even for experts, Pacoureau said, describing specialists at a meeting on shark conservation being “stunned into silence” when confronted with the figures.

Andrea Marshall, a contributing author of the study and co-founder of the Marine Megafauna Foundation, said watching the decline of manta and devil rays in Mozambique where she works “has been a living nightmare”.

“It happened quicker than we could have ever imagined and it demonstrated to us that we need to take immediate action,” she said in an MMF press release.

Three sharks were found to be critically endangered, with their populations declining by more than 80% - the oceanic whitetip shark, scalloped hammerhead and great hammerhead.

Sharks and rays are especially vulnerable to population collapse because they grow slowly and reproduce comparatively infrequently.

The study notes a two-fold increase over the last half-century in the use of fishing with longlines and seine nets - methods that can snare marine life indiscriminately, including endangered animals.

Regional bodies that manage international fisheries “have not prioritised shark and ray protection”, Pacoureau said. He backs catch bans for endangered and critically endangered species, and limits for less threatened species.

“Proactive measures can prevent population collapses. And we know they work,” he added, pointing to the recovery of great white sharks around the US after new regulations.

Dulvy said ordinary citizens had a role to play by pressing governments to meet their national and international commitments.

“Wherever you can, urge your government to care for sharks,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police arrest former soldier for stealing food
Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled
Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan
CSD bribe probe will extend to Thanathorn’s mum
Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Over 800 new cases, 1 new COVID death in Thailand || January 27
Social security payment rates reduced for two months
Wuhan next-of-kin say China silencing them as WHO visits
Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments
Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident
Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor
Support scheme for tourism staff
Anutin denies jab rollout too slow
Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reaches single day record! || January 26

 

Phuket community
Support scheme for tourism staff

A trip to the real world would pay great dividends for the people coming up with these schemes. How ...(Read More)

Plans for Patong electric bus service unveiled

Dream on. ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

800 People involved, on Phuket alone. Wow? Where are the rest of hundreds arrests. In whole Thailand...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

... should fork up the repayment money themselves. It are really a bunch of 'hero's to hit...(Read More)

Korat lawyers to help elderly ordered to return payments

Were the Tambons/OrborTor's 12-16 years blind/incompetent/to lazy to advice/check/analyze or the...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

@Dek, his reaction with 'Economics' is funny. Public Health is a important factor in Econom...(Read More)

Phuket must keep guard up despite COVID relaxations, urges vice governor

Dek, from midnight till 01:00AM is just 1 hour longer. Big deal. Normal closing time is 01:00AM. Or...(Read More)

Party-goers arrested on Koh Pha-ngan

A couple of foreigners got deported for touching fish a while ago. What these clowns did was more d...(Read More)

Woman thrown clear of car in bypass road accident

I have had a couple tires blowout in the past. It's a little alarming, but certainly nothing to ...(Read More)

Phuket resort owners arrested for cheating ‘We Travel Together’ tourism campaign

"800 people involved in this cheating in Phuket".... The government should never again off...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/

 