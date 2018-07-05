FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Over 9,000 arrests so far in World Cup gambling purge

NATIONWIDE: Police have arrested 9,420 people on World Cup gambling charges, including about 8,800 punters, and seized about B42 million in bets during the first 20 days of the tournament.

Thursday 5 July 2018, 12:40PM

Deputy national police chief Chalermkiat Srivorakhan (centre right) leads a raid on a World Cup football gambling host at an apartment in Pathum Thani province last month. Police say they have arrested more than 9,400 people on World Cup gambling charges so far. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Deputy police spokesman Krisana Patanacharoen said yesterday that from June 14 to July 3 police detained 392 people for hosting gambling events, 8,879 gamblers and 149 bookmakers’ agents.

The round-up included 79 online gambling hosts and 169 online gamblers.

Police also seized about B6mn involved in the gambling – B3.83mn in cash and B2.54mn in bank passbooks.

Seized written betting orders totalled B36.03mn.

As the operation against World Cup football gambling continues, police were checking on internet shops, entertainment venues and game shops, Col Krisana said. They were also patrolling banks, ATMs, convenience stores and gold shops to deter people who might turn to crime to recoup gambling losses, he said.

Deputy national police chief Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said the number of arrests was already about 5,000 more than during the previous World Cup four years ago, because gamblers had many more channels available to them.

