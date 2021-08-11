The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Over 8,000 people charged with krathom offences will be cleared

Over 8,000 people charged with krathom offences will be cleared

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Office of Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has revealed that more than 8,000 people charged and/or convicted will be cleared when krathom (Mitragyna speciosa) is removed from the illegal narcotics list on Aug 24.

drugscrime
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 11 August 2021, 05:06PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

According to ONCB Secretary-General Wichai Chaimongkol, the Narcotics Act of 1976 was amended in 2021 to remove krathom from the list. The amendment was published in the Royal Gazette on May 26, reports state news agency NNT.

From Aug 24, krathom will no longer be classified as an illegal narcotic in Thailand. People can grow the plant, use it in herbal medicine and trade it domestically. However, use of krathom in the production of any kind of narcotic drug is prohibited.

As a result, about 1,000 people who have been convicted in cases involving use, sale or having krathom in their possession will be cleared of the charges. Another 7,404 people, who were arrested, charged or indicted in 6,927 cases between 1 October 2020 – 6 August 2021, will also be cleared of the offence, said the report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Old Phuket Prison now a ’Covid Care Centre’, Slice of Phuket Town under lockdown |:| August 11
Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying
‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions
Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’
CAAT allows special Sandbox charter flights to Bangkok 
Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown
PM revokes order to gag free speech
CDC scuppers Q3 tourism hopes
Civil Court throws out petition against rubber bullets
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases approach 800,000 |:| August 10
First Sandbox flight from Hong Kong lands in Phuket
Arrest warrants served for illegally occupying Layan beach state land
Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward
Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

 

Phuket community
Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

Many western countries don't even mention Covid in their news media, now, let-alone lock up perf...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

Ohh, the insanity of it all. So this hell hole is not adequate to house criminals, but it'll do...(Read More)

Governor orders islandwide tourist safety campaign

Nasa12, where did you get those figures from ? Any source or just fantasizing lexi ?...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

"...that RTP will retard and the army takes over' . Yes Kurt, let's talk about being r...(Read More)

PM revokes order to gag free speech

Common fact when nation's money is spent on Luxury Cars, Properties, WATCHES, and you name it.. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown

For those of you who has not taken the govt vaccines, pls be aware that the new registration app is ...(Read More)

First Sandbox flight from Hong Kong lands in Phuket

Good news. Don't expect a mad rush though as when they return to HK people still have to quarant...(Read More)

PM revokes order to gag free speech

Kurt: You're correct BUT pls don't be selfish. It's about 60+ million Thais who have bee...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown

According own Government reports fresh/wet markets are a disaster, enormous Covid-19 spreaders. Clos...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown

Is it possible to consider using the correct phrase “wet market” instead of “fresh market”? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket

 