BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

Over 650,000 workers seek amnesty as government sounds warning

THAILAND: More than 650,000 migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar have applied to stay stay in the kingdom legally for two more years under the government’s labour amnesty programme, which began on Jan 15.

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationMyanmarhealth
By Bangkok Post

Monday 15 February 2021, 09:16AM

In this photo taken on Dec 20 last year, 2,000 Myanmar migrant workers wait in front of a dormitory near the Thai Union Market in Samut Sakhon as health officials conduct COVID-19 tests. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

In this photo taken on Dec 20 last year, 2,000 Myanmar migrant workers wait in front of a dormitory near the Thai Union Market in Samut Sakhon as health officials conduct COVID-19 tests. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

The amnesty programme was designed to allow the government to monitor the welfare of migrant workers in Thailand - in light of COVID-19 outbreaks which were linked to foreign labourers - and help stave off labour shortages due to border closures.

Under the scheme, illegal migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar who come forward to register will be allowed to legally stay and work in the country until Feb 13, 2023, without facing any penalties.

The figure was announced by Labour Minister, Suchart Chomklin, on Saturday (Feb 13), as the registration period officially ended. He also delivered a stern warning, saying the government will take legal action against illegal migrant workers who refused to register with authorities, as well as their employers. “[The government] would send them back to their home country and take legal action against enterprises which hired them,” he said.

In total, 654,864 migrant workers have registered with authorities. These workers will have to take a COVID-19 test and submit their identification details, along with other required documents to the Labour Ministry by April 16, said Mr Suchart. Out of the total, 596,502 workers are employed, while 58,362 are not. Most of the workers came from Myanmar, followed by Cambodia and Laos, the minister said.

Dewa Phuket Resort

Most workers were based in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, with the majority employed in construction, agriculture, food & beverage, services and the agricultural sector, he added. “This shows that there are about 600,000 illegal migrant workers in Thailand, not over a million as many people had claimed before,” he said.

When asked to comment on the B2,300 fee for the migrant workers’ COVID-19 test, which critics said might be too expensive, Mr Suchart said the price was set by the Department of Medical Science.

In addition to the COVID-19 test, each migrant worker must undergo health screening to ensure they are free from six diseases of high concern by Oct 18. Once completed, their employer could then apply for a work permit on their behalf by Dec 30. In total, an employer would have to pay around B8,000 per worker to complete the process, a sum which the minister said was “reasonable”. “No employer complained about it,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Candidate registrations close for Phuket municipal elections
Electricity outage to hit west side of bypass road
Investigation launched after man’s body found in drainpipe
Hotels urge CCSA to lift booze ban
Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries
Myanmar junta cuts internet as troops fire to break up protest
South African COVID variant ‘hits’ Thailand
WHO experts want ‘more data’ from China on possible early COVID cases
Knight Frank Report: State of Villa Market in Phuket 2020, Outlook for 2021
Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry
Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again
Mains water supply outage to affect Chalong, Rawai
Domestic air travel more than doubles in a month
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Concerns over Thailand’s record low birth rate || February 12

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

You are right skip, the problem is that most people are stupid, full of fear and already brainwashed...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

What's needed is a new term for Q-Anon BS spreaders.. QPublicans, Qewpie-dolls, Qwackers.. So ma...(Read More)

Woman escapes high-speed impact with only minor injuries

That is not a dangerous curve for anyone who knows how to drive. People here seem to struggle with d...(Read More)

Phuket marks quiet start to Chinese New Year

Of course, as expected. Many people don't like the risk catching Covid while traveling to Phuket...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Huh, ..'socialist kids with communist ideas"?..That is a mouth full. Being pro democratic ...(Read More)

Police and protesters face off in Bangkok – again

Stupid socialist kids with communist ideas. Police should deal with them straight away!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As reasonable as it gets

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket tourism figures brainstorm how to fix this? || February 9

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Feed the hungry

this is only going to end when one country like sweden stands up and says NO to the tyrany being enf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket

 