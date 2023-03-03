Domestic flights to Phuket airport are expected to reach 3,760 in March. Overall six carries will be flying to the island during the third month of the year with Bangkok being the city boasting the best connectivity with the country’s top resort province, according to the AoT schedule.
The top 12 air carriers to perform international flights to and from Phuket in March include:
- Singapore Airlines – 56 flights per week;
- Qatar Airways – 56 flights;
- AirAsia Berhad – 56 flights;
- Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 54 flights;
- Azur Air – 52 flights;
- Go First Airlines – 52 flights;
- Juneyao Airlines – 40 flights;
- Scoot Tiger Airways – 32 flights;
- Etihad Airways – 28 flights;
- Emirates Airlines – 28 flights;
- Indigo Airlines – 28 flights;
- Spring Airlines – 28 flights;
The number of Chinese flights might increase further during the month as several carriers are still waiting for approval of their applications to perform flights to Phuket. So far China has two carriers in top-12 – Juneyao Airlines and Spring Airlines.
Russia, which remains Phuket’s most significant source market for tourism, also has two carriers in the top-12 – Aeroflot and Azur.
The six airlines scheduled to perform domestic flights to Phuket are:
- Thai AirAsia – 252 flights per week;
- Bangkok Airways – 197 flights;
- Thai Smile – 154 flights;
- Thai Viet Jet – 143 flights;
- Nok Air – 98 flights;
- Thai Lion Air – 36 flights.
On average, Phuket airport will be servicing 120 international and 121 domestic flights a day during March, according to the current schedule.
