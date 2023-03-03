Over 50 airlines confirmed to fly to Phuket from abroad in March

PHUKET: International flights to Phuket airport are expected to continue growing in numbers on March as more carriers get permissions to add the island to their networks of routes. The official schedule, released earlier this week by the Phuket branch of the Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), lists 3,710 inbound and outbound flights by 52 carriers in March.

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 March 2023, 05:34PM

Phuket airport has 3,710 international and 3,760 flights scheduled and confirmed for March. Photo: TAC Phuket

Domestic flights to Phuket airport are expected to reach 3,760 in March. Overall six carries will be flying to the island during the third month of the year with Bangkok being the city boasting the best connectivity with the country’s top resort province, according to the AoT schedule. The top 12 air carriers to perform international flights to and from Phuket in March include: Singapore Airlines – 56 flights per week; Qatar Airways – 56 flights; AirAsia Berhad – 56 flights; Aeroflot Russian Airlines – 54 flights; Azur Air – 52 flights; Go First Airlines – 52 flights; Juneyao Airlines – 40 flights; Scoot Tiger Airways – 32 flights; Etihad Airways – 28 flights; Emirates Airlines – 28 flights; Indigo Airlines – 28 flights; Spring Airlines – 28 flights; The number of Chinese flights might increase further during the month as several carriers are still waiting for approval of their applications to perform flights to Phuket. So far China has two carriers in top-12 – Juneyao Airlines and Spring Airlines. Russia, which remains Phuket’s most significant source market for tourism, also has two carriers in the top-12 – Aeroflot and Azur. The six airlines scheduled to perform domestic flights to Phuket are: Thai AirAsia – 252 flights per week; Bangkok Airways – 197 flights; Thai Smile – 154 flights; Thai Viet Jet – 143 flights; Nok Air – 98 flights; Thai Lion Air – 36 flights. On average, Phuket airport will be servicing 120 international and 121 domestic flights a day during March, according to the current schedule.