Over 4,000 to participate in record-breaking Phuket diving event

PHUKET: The island of Phuket is getting ready to stage what officials promote as a record-breaking eco-oriented diving event and competition for the trophy of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

marineenvironmentpollution

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 November 2022, 10:27AM

Preparation for the event, aimed at promoting environmental awareness and care of natural resources, was discussed yesterday (Nov 11) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The meeting was chaired by Phuket Vice-Governor Pichet Panapong. Those in attendance included Director of the Phuket office of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Damrong Chaisena as well as heads of relevant government agencies and representatives of the private sector.

The Go Green Active event will run from Nov 18-20 at Patong Beach to encourage diving enthusiasts, athletes and the general public to be more conscious about the environment conservation and preservation.

“Importantly, the event will be organised with the Go Green Active concept in mind aimed at reducing the use of natural resources and treating this resources [responsibly] through clean management and environmental care, as well as use of renewable materials such as ones produced from reused waste and biodegradable components,” said a report of the Nov 11 meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Over 4,000 athletes and “followers” are expected to take part in the Go Green Active event at Patong Beach. Teams of environmentally responsible diving enthusiasts will be competing for the Princess Sirivannavari’s Royal Trophy while other people will be welcome to join beach cleanups and other activities educating the general public about nature conservation, local gastronomy and more.

The Phuket office of the Ministry of Commerce will be organising an art exhibition to showcase art objects made of recycled waste at the event from Nov 18-20.