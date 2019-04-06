THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

Police seized 30,894 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, a firearm and ammunition from a Thai man on Thursday evening (April 4) after a tip-off from an undercover police officer.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 April 2019, 10:41AM

30,884 meth pills, a .32 homemade pistol and 77 bullets were seized. Photo Eakapop Thongtub

Police waited for the man, Supoj Numnuam (Boy), on Laung Por Rd in Phuket Town, where they were informed he was due to sell pills to a teenager. Upon Supoj’s arrival at 10pm, police searched his motorbike and found ten pills stashed under the seat. He was subsequently arrested.

Supoj, originally from Satun, then led police to his rental house on Rassada Nusorn Rd in Rassada where a further 30,884 pills – some red-orange colour, others green, carrying the logo ‘WY’ – were found in plastic zip-lock bags. Police also uncovered a .32 homemade pistol (Thai Pradit) and 77 bullets.

The drugs, firearm and ammunition were seized, alongside an OPPO smartphone and other mobiles.

Supoj confessed that all pills, the firearm and the ammunition belonged to him.

Police charged Supoj with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

 

 

