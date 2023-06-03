Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Over 230 dead, 850 hurt in horrific train collision in India

Over 230 dead, 850 hurt in horrific train collision in India

BALASORE: A tragic collision in Odisha state, eastern India, on Friday night (June 2), has resulted in the death of at least 233 people, with more than 850 others injured, according to Pradeep Jena, the state’s Chief Secretary.

deathtransportSafetyIndianaccidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 June 2023, 09:56AM

The scene of the train collision in India on Friday (June 2). Photo: Sutirtha Biswas on Twitter

The scene of the train collision in India on Friday (June 2). Photo: Sutirtha Biswas on Twitter

The Odisha incident marks the deadliest railroad accident in the country in over a decade, and the death toll is expected to rise, as Mr Jena said on Twitter.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site, "We have already counted 207 dead, and the toll will continue to rise." The number of casualties has increased since then.

Reporters from AFP at the scene witnessed train compartments in ruins, with blood-stained holes and twisted metal. Carriages were flipped over, and rescue workers tirelessly searched for survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage. Scores of bodies were laid out under white sheets beside the tracks.

"The rescue work is ongoing at the site, and it will take a few more hours to complete," Mr. Sarangi said.

Amitabh Sharma, executive director of the Indian Railways, explained that two passenger trains were "actively involved in the accident," while a third train, a cargo train, which was parked at the site, also became involved in the collision.

Although India has witnessed several railway accidents in the past, the magnitude of this recent crash has caused shock and alarm.

One survivor, speaking to local TV news reporters, recounted being asleep when the accident occurred. He woke up to find himself trapped beneath about a dozen fellow passengers but managed to crawl out of the carriage with only injuries to his neck and arm.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the train accident. He added, that he had discussed the situation with Ashwini Vaishnaw the Minister of Railways of India and a member of the the Council of States ( he upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India) representing Odisha.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishap, and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi stated on Twitter.

“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” Mr Vaishnaw said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday (June 3) in view of the horrific train crash.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sick Thai elephant to fly home from Sri Lanka in July
Phuket airport shop warned of alcohol sales ban
Injured turtle rescued in Phang Nga, recovers in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket fugitive resurfaces, Kathu Police officers transferred after raids, Military reform || June 2
Registration concludes for June 11 royal events in Phuket
Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong
Tourist from Kazakhstan drowns at Kata Beach
One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket
Kathu Police transferred after nightclub raids
Interpol fugitive wanted for killing Brit in Phuket surfaces in Norway
Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday
GPO touts new drug to help quit smoking
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport taxi driver slams into tree, Phuket nightclub raids, Pita shares case continues || June 1
More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay
Council gives nod to cull top brass

 

Phuket community
Motorists warned of months-long road closure in Samkong

There's already a gigantic drainage culvert just to the left of the field you can see in the pic...(Read More)

Pita case could force new poll

There's only one whinging hypocrite here @JohnC and everyone knows who it is. if you think the c...(Read More)

Forest conservation project honours Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming birthday

In my life planted quite a few trees, and,...I never did encroach 'them'. :-) Again, doing...(Read More)

Tourist from Kazakhstan drowns at Kata Beach

I have often wondered why the FIRST step is not turning someone over onto their stomach and trying...(Read More)

Injured turtle rescued in Phang Nga, recovers in Phuket

Discarded fishing nets into the sea is a real problem in Thailand and around the world ... Laws shou...(Read More)

One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket

@JohnC So you must have one !...(Read More)

One dead, one injured after sports coupe wipes out motorcycle in Phuket

In other countries an Audi TT is classed as a 'hairdresser's' car. Nothing luxurious abo...(Read More)

More than 1,000 foreigners in Phuket caught for visa overstay

[...1050 foreigners were found to have over stayed but 228 had already departed Thailand alive plus ...(Read More)

Council gives nod to cull top brass

Just think how many staving poor people could be fed and housed, how many schools, hospitals and oth...(Read More)

Council gives nod to cull top brass

@Old guy. That's only because the Seppos always start wars to keep their economy going otherwise...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 