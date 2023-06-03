Over 230 dead, 850 hurt in horrific train collision in India

BALASORE: A tragic collision in Odisha state, eastern India, on Friday night (June 2), has resulted in the death of at least 233 people, with more than 850 others injured, according to Pradeep Jena, the state’s Chief Secretary.

deathtransportSafetyIndianaccidents

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 June 2023, 09:56AM

The scene of the train collision in India on Friday (June 2). Photo: Sutirtha Biswas on Twitter

The Odisha incident marks the deadliest railroad accident in the country in over a decade, and the death toll is expected to rise, as Mr Jena said on Twitter.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of Odisha Fire Services, told AFP from the accident site, "We have already counted 207 dead, and the toll will continue to rise." The number of casualties has increased since then.

Reporters from AFP at the scene witnessed train compartments in ruins, with blood-stained holes and twisted metal. Carriages were flipped over, and rescue workers tirelessly searched for survivors trapped in the mangled wreckage. Scores of bodies were laid out under white sheets beside the tracks.

"The rescue work is ongoing at the site, and it will take a few more hours to complete," Mr. Sarangi said.

Amitabh Sharma, executive director of the Indian Railways, explained that two passenger trains were "actively involved in the accident," while a third train, a cargo train, which was parked at the site, also became involved in the collision.

Although India has witnessed several railway accidents in the past, the magnitude of this recent crash has caused shock and alarm.

One survivor, speaking to local TV news reporters, recounted being asleep when the accident occurred. He woke up to find himself trapped beneath about a dozen fellow passengers but managed to crawl out of the carriage with only injuries to his neck and arm.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the train accident. He added, that he had discussed the situation with Ashwini Vaishnaw the Minister of Railways of India and a member of the the Council of States ( he upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India) representing Odisha.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway at the site of the mishap, and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi stated on Twitter.

“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” Mr Vaishnaw said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday (June 3) in view of the horrific train crash.