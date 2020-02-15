Over 200 Phuket couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

PHUKET: The island’s three district offices – Muang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang – were jammed yesterday (Feb 14) as couples queued to get married on Valentine’s Day.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 February 2020, 10:11AM

A total of 109 couples registered their marriage at the Muang District Office on Valentine’s Day with Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong present as a witness. Photo: PR Dept

A total of 109 couples couples of various ages and backgrounds arrived at the Muang District Office on Mae Luan Rd in Phuket Town, where officials had special gifts for the newlyweds.

Present to serve as witnesses for those registering their nuptials were Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong and Deputy Muang Phuket District Chief (Palad) Wichet Suyanan .

Mr Wichet explained that the project to encourage couples to marry on Valentine’s Day is aimed at promoting the importance of a registered marriage and the right of couples under the law.

Two of the couples married yesterday at Muang District Office were a Thai marrying a foreigner.

Kathu District Office and Thalang Disctrict Office were crowded yesterday as well with 50 couples registering their marriage in each.