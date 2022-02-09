BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Over 1mn kilos of pork seized in hoarding crackdown

BANGKOK: The government is strictly monitoring pork supplies to prevent hoarding and illegal imports amid falling prices as a result of warehouses releasing more pork into the market, reports state news agency NNT.

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 10:10AM

Image: NNT

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Srion has instructed officials to cooperate with various departments to continuously inspect warehouses and businesses, said the report.

From Jan 20 to Feb 4, 24.48 million kg of pork were inspected throughout 1,303 cold storage facilities. Following the inspections, facilities tightened their storage and receiving procedures to ensure the uninterrupted distribution of supplies, said the report.

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) has pressed legal charges against eight companies and 17 accomplices for violating the Communicable Diseases Act B.E 2558 (2015) and Control of Animal Slaughter for the Distribution of Meat Act B.E 2559 (2016).

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Officials have seized 1.07mn kg of pork, including 1.04mn kg recently confiscated from a warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province.

Ms Ratchada said reports from the DLD have shown wholesale pork prices dropping to about 100-104 baht per kg, retail prices at malls falling to 160-166 baht per kg, and retail prices for consumers currently hovering around 198-208 baht per kg.

She also advised members of the public to call the DLD’s hotline at 063-225-6888 to report any suspicious livestock activities.

Phuket community
