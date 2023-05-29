British International School, Phuket
Over 1m Chinese visitors since January, TAT says

BANGKOK: Over 1 million Chinese tourists have visited since the start of the year, reflecting the growing confidence among Chinese visitors in the nation’s tourism industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government says.

ChineseCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Monday 29 May 2023, 07:31AM

Chinese tourists return to the Erawan Shrine. The shrine, one of the most popular among Chinese tourists, is near Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, at Ratchaprasong intersection of Ratchadamri Road in Pathumwan district. Photo: Bangkok Post

In response to the growing number of visitors from China, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked state agencies to ensure traveller safety, and work harder to maintain the reputation of the tourism industry, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

“This success is due to the hard work of all agencies involved in the country’s efforts to regain the trust of international tourists and our status as one of the world’s most popular tourism destination,” he said.

Separately, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), along with the Royal Thai Police, has launched a campaign dubbed “Trust Thailand, You Taiguo Yue Wan Yue Kaixin”, reports the Bangkok Post

Under the campaign, 60 Chinese opinion leaders, members of the press, airlines and related businesses will be invited to visit the kingdom to further promote Thailand as a premier destination.

According to the TAT, Thailand has a good chance of reaching its goal of welcoming about five million Chinese tourists this year, which could bring in about B446 billion in revenue.

As part of the campaign, the Tourist Police Bureau plans to promote the 1155 hotline and the I Lert U application, if tourists need assistance.

According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, between October and April, 12,805 flights operated between China and Thailand, a 98% increase when compared to the same period last year. The number is expected to grow to 46,175 by the end of September.

