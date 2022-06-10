Tengoku
Over 150,000 people register to grow cannabis

BANGKOK: More than 150,000 people registered to cultivate cannabis via the application and website of the Food and Drug Administration yesterday morning (June 9) as the legalisation of cannabis and hemp took effect.

natural-resourcesagriculture
By Bangkok Post

Friday 10 June 2022, 08:54AM

Sriranchakri Rirkrit, an academic at the provincial public health office of Samut Prakan, shows cannabis plants in the compound of the office in Muang district yesterday (June 9) as cannabis cultivation is legalised. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said that the new law allows people to grow hemp and cannabis only if they register with the FDA via the "ปลูกกัญ" app and https://plookganja.fda.moph.go.th

Later the FDA created another website for the same purpose because of overwhelming demand for the registration. It is https://plookganjaweb.fda.moph.go.th

Dr Paisarn said that apart from the online registration, growers would not have to seek permission to cultivate the plants, reports the Bangkok Post. Yesterday morning the app was downloaded for more than 50,000 times and more than 150,000 people completed the registration, he said.

The FDA is issuing electronic registration certificates for registrants. If the certification is later found to have been abused, it will be revoked, Dr Paisarn said.

After registering, people can grow and use cannabis and hemp for purposes of improving their own health, the preparation of traditional medicines, and commercial and industrial purposes, the FDA secretary-general said.

Sinea Phuket

People can also produce and process parts of hemp and cannabis plants.

For extracts containing more than 0.2% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), users must seek permission under relevant laws before using them in their products. Extracts with THC content of over 0.2% were considered as narcotics, Dr Paisarn said.

The delisting of hemp and cannabis from the government’s Category 5 list of narcotics took effect yesterday. Consequently the production, import, export, distribution, consumption and possession of cannabis and hemp are formally legalised.

Cannabis oil extracts that contain more than 0.2% THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, will still be recognised as a Category 5 substance and regulated under laws pertaining to narcotics control and suppression.

Comment on this story

CAPTCHA

CAPTCHA

Foot | 10 June 2022 - 14:33:42 

@JohnC ... I think you have to have a Thai National I.D. card to register which tends to exclude non-Thais.

Foot | 10 June 2022 - 14:30:47 

How will a grower know if their plant contains more than 0.2% THC? What if it does? Jail? Tea money?

JohnC | 10 June 2022 - 09:10:36 

Interesting that the website and app only have Thai language and do not offer any others....

JohnC | 10 June 2022 - 09:07:57 

You really don't understand what a can of worms you are opening by tryng to state what percentages of THC are considered legal. Rife for corruption and greed.

 

