Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day

Over 100 turtle eggs found at Naklua beach on Christmas Day

PHUKET: Marine wildlife officials have discovered a new turtle nest on Naklua Beach in Phang Nga province and relocated the eggs to a safer area to protect them. The Christmas Day (Dec 25) discovery raised the number of turtle nests found in Phang Nga to five from the start of this season in mid-November with one more nest found in Phuket.

Sunday 25 December 2022, 04:55PM

More baby turtles are expected to hatch in Phang Nga next year (2023). Photo: DMCR

Officials from the regional office of the Department of marine and coastal resources (DMCR) spotted a large leatherback mother-turtle while she was returning to the sea at Naklua beach in Phang Nga around 00.30am today (Dec 25), the DMCR reported on Facebook.

Having traced the tracks, officials then found the nest which was located some 700 metres north of the spot where eggs from the four previously discovered nests are now resting under 24-hour CCTV and personal control by the DMCR.

After checking the eggs in the newly found pit officials confirmed that 126 healthy eggs had been deposited. 22 more were considered ’inflated’. All the eggs were moved to the aforementioned designated safe area to mitigate any threat from predators or natural disasters.

The tracks on the sand measured about 220cm across, with the drag marks indicating that the sea turtle shell measured about 110cm wide. This is in line with the previous reports by the DMCR. All the visiting turtles this season have been of similar size so far.

