Over 100 cops to be charged over illegal visas

BANGKOK: More than 100 immigration officers are suspected of involvement in the illegal issuing of visas for Chinese investors in so-called grey businesses, Immigration Bureau (IB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan said yesterday (Feb 6).

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 February 2023, 01:25PM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said they would be charged with malfeasance and demanding and taking benefits in return for illegal services.

Among the 110 police suspects, there are three police generals and a mix of officers of every rank, reports the Bangkok Post.

In addition to criminal charges, they would be investigated for serious disciplinary offences, Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said.

He said he expected the investigation report would be completed and forwarded to the national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, this week.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, who is overseeing the investigation into the case, said yesterday he would present the investigation report to the national police chief this week.

The 110 IB officers were reported to have committed criminal conspiracy by setting up firms that process visa applications for foreigners, especially for Chinese nationals who travel to Thailand with a tourist visa but go on to get non-immigration visas without meeting the necessary business or volunteer criteria, he said.

Pol Gen Surachate said these policemen had forged signatures of provincial governors and permitted photo identification for visa applicants during the pandemic even though the law requires applicants to report in person.

According to the investigation, most cases have been found in the northern and northeastern regions. Pol Gen Surachate said that the crimes had been ongoing from mid-2020 to 2022.

Many applicants submitted documents regarding their stay issued by language schools or volunteer foundations as a ploy to extend their visa.