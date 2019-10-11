Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort to open new MICE venue

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, a TCEB-certified MICE venue in Laguna Phuket, will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 October 2019, 10:36AM

The flexible options that the new facility provides are set to transform the award-winning beachfront resort into “the complete meeting venue”, said General Manager Tony Pedroni.

The Similan Ballroom will offer 640 square metres of flexible meeting and exhibition space including a pillar-less ballroom with six-metre high ceilings with movable partition walls. The new venue features audio-visual technical excellence with complimentary high-speed WiFi throughout, said a release announcing the new venue.

The main ballroom – at 448sqm – can be easily separated into three multi-purpose function spaces to create six dedicated meetings rooms.

The new complex has been designed to target the meeting sector across Asia-Pacific, local business gatherings in Phuket, and major weddings.

The new set-up features a large pre-function area, a VIP lounge, space for 350 guests theatre-style, and includes the resort’s existing three meeting rooms totalling 320sqm.

The new standalone convention centre has a dedicated private entrance to the left of the resort lobby to ensure ease of access, group privacy and event flexibility.

“The magnificent new Similan event space compliments the ever-expanding range of services and visitor experiences offered in Laguna Phuket and the immediate neighbourhood,” said Mr Pedroni.

“The whole area is now defined by superlative shopping, entertainment, dining and active lifestyle options for sport, ecotourism and responsible event hosting.”

On environmental innovation for the meetings sector, the 255-key Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is very proactive in the campaign against single-use plastics, noted the release.

“The resort’s green commitment addresses the key issues of plastic bags, food containers, straws, capped water bottles and utensils. Responsible ‘green’ events will be central to Outrigger’s MICE offering,” it added.

Depending on objectives of the meeting, guests may also have the option of participating in corporate social responsibility initiatives. Outrigger has a long-term community relationship programme with Baan Khok Wat Mai primary school nearby, the release explained.