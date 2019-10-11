Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort to open new MICE venue

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort to open new MICE venue

PHUKET: Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, a TCEB-certified MICE venue in Laguna Phuket, will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 October 2019, 10:36AM

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort will open its new Similan Ballroom meetings and events centre in January.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort General Manager Tony Pedroni.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort General Manager Tony Pedroni.

« »

The flexible options that the new facility provides are set to transform the award-winning beachfront resort into “the complete meeting venue”, said General Manager Tony Pedroni.

The Similan Ballroom will offer 640 square metres of flexible meeting and exhibition space including a pillar-less ballroom with six-metre high ceilings with movable partition walls. The new venue features audio-visual technical excellence with complimentary high-speed WiFi throughout, said a release announcing the new venue.

The main ballroom – at 448sqm – can be easily separated into three multi-purpose function spaces to create six dedicated meetings rooms.

The new complex has been designed to target the meeting sector across Asia-Pacific, local business gatherings in Phuket, and major weddings.

The new set-up features a large pre-function area, a VIP lounge, space for 350 guests theatre-style, and includes the resort’s existing three meeting rooms totalling 320sqm.

The new standalone convention centre has a dedicated private entrance to the left of the resort lobby to ensure ease of access, group privacy and event flexibility.

“The magnificent new Similan event space compliments the ever-expanding range of services and visitor experiences offered in Laguna Phuket and the immediate neighbourhood,” said Mr Pedroni.

“The whole area is now defined by superlative shopping, entertainment, dining and active lifestyle options for sport, ecotourism and responsible event hosting.”

On environmental innovation for the meetings sector, the 255-key Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is very proactive in the campaign against single-use plastics, noted the release.

“The resort’s green commitment addresses the key issues of plastic bags, food containers, straws, capped water bottles and utensils. Responsible ‘green’ events will be central to Outrigger’s MICE offering,” it added.

Depending on objectives of the meeting, guests may also have the option of participating in corporate social responsibility initiatives. Outrigger has a long-term community relationship programme with Baan Khok Wat Mai primary school nearby, the release explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Jumping off bridge to escape cops! World Ganja Festival 2020 in Thailand! || October 11
Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines
Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued
DSI combs six locations in Porlajee murder case
Marine parks get Asean heritage nod
Thank you! Class Act Media wins ‘Outstanding Small Company’ national business award
Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident
Officials reach two out of 11 dead elephants in waterfall
Lifesaving training, community support needed to tackle drownings in Phuket: ILS Chair
Electricity outage to hit Wichit
WiFi rule sparks call for change
Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31
Man shot at Phuket rubber plantation
Woman building owner loses temper as masturbating cable thief caught
AoT to spend more than B980mn over Phuket Airport noise pollution

 

Phuket community
Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

After today there are only 13 working days left in October. Getting a health insurance in time when ...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

K,if one isn't trained in or accustomed to first aid,more harm could be done when trying to help...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

One of my friends came years ago to Thailand with a Non-Immigrant Visa category 'B'. ( for b...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

More nonsense from Mr.K !Original tweet from E.Wiek on his twitter account:"After flying a dron...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

What is the difference for a Retiree between 'O' and "O-A' visa? Bot are non immi...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

Thats Kurt!!! have not been there, have no idea how and why and where but super quick to blame other...(Read More)

Lifesaving training, community support needed to tackle drownings in Phuket: ILS Chair

Another shameful statistic for Thailand, being #1 for child drowning deaths among ASEAN countries. L...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

Looks like with the increase in tourist demographics, we'll start to see more Indian names showi...(Read More)

Immigration to enforce mandatory health insurance for one-year O-A stays from Oct 31

Mass hysteria yet again. This is about O-A visas NOT Retirement Permits based on a Non-Imm O. Lemmin...(Read More)

Indian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike accident

The thai driver was just waiting at the scene, not doing anything to get the indian tourists from un...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019