Outrigger announces management team for Thailand

PHUKET: Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced its senior management team that will open three resorts in Southern Thailand this high season.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 October 2021, 10:00AM

High season return for (from left) Tony Pedroni, Leah Matters and Sergey Kutuzov as part of new Outrigger Hospitality Group appointments in Thailand.

Tony Pedroni, has been appointed Area General Manager, Thailand. He will be supported by Sergey Kutuzov, Area Director of Sales and Marketing, Thailand, and Leah Matters, General Manager, Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

They will be assisted by a dozen or so other managers, soon to be announced, many with area responsibilities in finance, security, HR, engineering and purchasing. The appointments come as Outrigger establishes its presence in three of the most sought-after beach locations in Asia.

Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort and Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in Phuket are scheduled to open Dec 15. Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort is scheduled to open on Lamai Beach before Easter 2022.

An Irish national with more than 30 years of professional experience, Tony Pedroni has enjoyed a career spanning seven countries and three continents, spent largely with Marriott International and Outrigger Hospitality Group. Mr Pedroni is a graduate of the Swiss Hotel Management School HOSTA in Leysin, Switzerland.

Sergey Kutuzov’s hospitality career spans nine years in Thailand working with MINOR, Accor and Dusit and six years in Dubai, UAE, working with Starwood and Accor. Mr Kutuzov’s career began in his hometown of St Petersburg, Russia, with Kempinski Grand Hotel Europe.

Mr Kutuzov holds a bachelor’s in physics from St Petersburg State University and is a school of management graduate from there as well.

Leah Matters has held senior roles with Outrigger in Australia and Thailand since 2008, notably as General Manager of Outrigger Twin Towns Resort and then Resort Manager of the former Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort, 2015-21. Ms Matters is particularly strong on guest satisfaction policy implementation and resort social media engagement.

“Our new team is a dynamic mix of experience and enthusiasm,” said Damian Clowes, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, for Outrigger Hospitality Group. “We aim to re-establish Outrigger among the top beach resorts in Thailand for families and couples.”

Mr Pedroni added that Outrigger has a history of higher than average guest satisfaction levels among its competitive set. This was evidenced by the previous Outrigger in Phuket’s inclusion in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame for Excellence and other travel industry awards.

“Guest experience and satisfaction will once again be core deliverables at our new properties,” said Mr Pedroni.

Outrigger will shortly announce food and beverage concepts and room type options for its Khao Lak and Phuket properties ahead of their scheduled Dec 15 opening.