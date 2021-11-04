Outrigger announces management of new Phuket property

PHUKET - Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced management appointments for the newly branded Outrigger Surin Beach Resort, which is scheduled to open Dec 15.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 November 2021, 12:32PM

New appointments for Outrigger Surin Beach Resort (from left): Pongsak Thongwarothai, Alexander Oddy, Joerg Hontheim.

The move comes as Thailand has lifted quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from over 60 countries and territories, effective Nov 1.

Pongsak ‘Aey’ Thongwarothai will be Resort Manager, Outrigger Surin Beach Resort. He brings experience from a longstanding career in Thailand’s hotel sector. He has worked with Sheraton and Moevenpick before joining Outrigger in Phuket. He was previously Executive Assistant Manager, Rooms Division at the former and multiple award-winning Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort at Bang Tao Beach.

As Executive Chef of the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort, Alexander Oddy, an Australian national, will spearhead the culinary programmes at this property – including the new Nalu Bar and Grill – while also overseeing Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort.

With more than 20 years’ experience in hospitality, Mr Oddy has worked in small cafes, fine-dining restaurants, beach clubs, bars, resorts, private catering events and restaurant consulting. His career has spanned three continents and a pandemic during which he started a successful home bakery.

Joerg Hontheim will take the role of Area Director of Food and Beverage, Thailand, based in Phuket. A German national, Mr Hontheim is a Certified Master Chef. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and various certifications, including revenue management from Cornell University. He has held various positions with Marriott, Ritz Carlton, Renaissance and Grand Hyatt throughout Asia and the United States.

“Khun Aey, Joerg and Alex will be using all their substantial hospitality experience to deliver exceptional guest experiences – from captivating food and beverage offerings to the warm and heartfelt service culture for which Outrigger is known,” said Tony Pedroni, Outrigger Area General Manager for Thailand.

“We are particularly excited for our guests to enjoy the resort’s private plunge-pool suites, split-level rooms and our new surf-inspired Nalu Bar & Grill. Altogether, we will be offering guests an idyllic blend of seaside living with an urban city vibe,” he said.

The property will also feature two swimming pools, fitness studio and a spa.