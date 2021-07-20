The Phuket News
Outrigger acquires three Thailand resorts

PHUKET: Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced that it has completed its purchase of the Manathai Hotels and Resorts brand, inclusive of three premier beach resorts in Southern Thailand.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 July 2021, 10:00AM

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts growing in Thailand: (clockwise from top left): newly branded Phuket Manathai by Outrigger; Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort aerial view and lobby; Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group.

The resorts consist of 372 keys in three of the most sought-after beach locations in Asia. Outrigger will refresh the former Manathai Koh Samui, Manathai Khao Lak and Manathai Surin Phuket before rebranding and re-opening by the year-end high season as Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort and Phuket Manathai by Outrigger.

The investment is directly aligned with Outrigger’s strategic business plan to expand its presence in Asia Pacific and beyond, furthering its mission to be “The Premier Beach Resort Brand in the World,” said a release announcing the acquisitions.

“This acquisition trio demonstrates our confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and commitment to the global expansion of Outrigger’s leisure resort portfolio,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Our past success in Thailand stemmed from celebrating unique cultural aspects of the destination ‒ which is something that we plan to continue at all three of the new properties.”

The 148-key Outrigger Koh Samui is located on the quiet sands of Lamai Beach on the east coast of Thailand’s second-largest island, which is a 70-minute flight from Bangkok and 55 minutes from Phuket. The property includes 34 suites, a spa, three restaurants, a kids club and facilities for weddings and events. The resort is nestled in an enclave of lush coconut trees, adjacent to the beach, steps from a rich choice of dining and shopping outlets. 

Thanyapura

In Khao Lak, a 75-minute drive north of Phuket airport, the 158-key Outrigger Khao Lak sits on Bang Sak Beach, a long stretch of fine sand coastline with uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea. The property’s room portfolio includes 12 suites and villas. There are two restaurants, a bar, an expansive pool with ocean views and a kids club. Popular local activities include elephant trekking, canoeing, forest and waterfall discoveries.

In Phuket, 30-minutes south of the international airport, the Phuket Manathai by Outrigger is an elegant 66-room boutique property on the edge of the powder white sands of Surin Beach, within walking distance of an array of dining, shopping and entertainment venues. The property features one main restaurant, a pool bar and decadent spa. Thirty-seven of the rooms are suites.

Outrigger Hospitality Group continues to look for expansion opportunities and will have representation at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles this month and the Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Singapore this October.

