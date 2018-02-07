The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Outrage in Croatia over burning of children’s same-sex family book

CROATIA: Croatian gay and parents’ rights groups filed a complaint yesterday (Feb 6) against the organisers of a children’s carnival where the country’s first children’s book about “rainbow families” was symbolically burnt.

culture, religion,

AFP

Wednesday 7 February 2018, 09:18AM

‘My Rainbow Family’ is Croatia's first picture book for children of same-sex couples. Photo: AFP
‘My Rainbow Family’ is Croatia's first picture book for children of same-sex couples. Photo: AFP

An enlarged effigy of “My Rainbow Family”, a picture book created for kindergarten-age children, was put to flames in front of several hundred children and parents on Sunday (Feb 4) at the carnival in Kastela, near the coastal town of Split.

Three gay rights groups – Zagreb Pride, LORI and Rainbow Families – and the RODA parents’ rights group issued a statement labelling the book burning a “public incitement to violence and hatred”.

A criminal complaint has been filed with prosecutors, the statement added.

Kastela’s mayor defended the organisers, saying that the carnival has an annual tradition of burning something that symbolises evil.

“The town has never interfered into the carnival association’s decisions” mayor Denis Ivanovic told local media.

The rights groups dismissed this excuse.

“Although the burning was done within the carnival context it does not remove the organisers’ responsibility since... it calls to hatred towards a minority,” the groups said.

The book burning was also condemned by the country’s education minister and ombudsman for children.

British International School, Phuket

It took place barely two weeks after the book’s official launch by Rainbow Families, an association of lesbian, gay and transgender people who have or plan to have children.

The group published 500 copies of the book available free of charge.

Nearly 90% of Croatians are Roman Catholic, and a Church-backed group earlier in January criticised the book, which it described as “controversial”.

Croatia, the European Union’s newest member state since 2013, has seen a gradual liberalisation of gay rights in recent years.

Homosexual couples have been able to register as “life partners” since 2014, with many of the same rights as heterosexual married couple.

But the law does not include provisions regulating the adoption of children, leaving it down to state-run bodies to decide on individual applications.

The Phuket News published the initial My Rainbow Family story in print in the February 2 issue of The Phuket News newspaper and also online last Sunday (Feb 4) see story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Going to have more seats and spaces by June, 4 months to fit seats, who are they employing to work so slow? A man with one leg and one arm?? Who's...(Read More)

Ital-Thai tycoon in crosshairs after arrest

This man is according Forbes listing, the 36th richest man of Thailand With the practise of the thai laws, judging in categories; - High ranking, ri...(Read More)

Time’s up for Prawit to come clean

Time is up to come clean? They still feel they are always clean and right. Of course, barrack styled. They circle the wagons and pretend all is fin...(Read More)

DSI tells Somyot to pipe down

Mhh, seems now we get somewhere with all these Generals. Reminds me about that general who got 50,000 thb per month from a brewery for 'advice...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Totally incompetent management is the root cause of the issues, the immigration officers are probably overworked as it is and his first action is to ...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Like someone else said, it's not like they don't know the flight schedule and that it's Chinese new year, but hey why think more than 30 m...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Translations of our prolific poster's comments please? He's descended into gibberish again....(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

What a shame for people travelling on long flights, to be greeted with this crap service...and this is nothing new. Then what...walk outside after you...(Read More)

Busting out: New Phuket Smart Bus service to serve entire west coast

The Taxi / tuk-tuk Mafia will sabotage / burn your buses and beat your drivers and threaten your passengers. They will not allow your bus service to g...(Read More)

Phuket airport GM addresses hours-long queues

Very long time already people can read 'addressing' about this issue. Don't waist time with addressing and things like that. Stop 'a...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.