Outrage as Trump pardons more allies

WORLD: US President Donald Trump issued a new raft of pardons yesterday (Dec 23) for allies including the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, adding to a long list he has granted in his waning days in office.



By AFP

Thursday 24 December 2020, 09:23AM

The pardons come only a day after Trump pardoned another 15 people and commuted sentences for five. Photo: AFP.

In addition to the pardon for Charles Kushner, Trump also pardoned his 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and longtime ally Roger Stone, the White House said in a statement.

They were among 26 people pardoned and three who had all or part of their sentences commuted yesterday by Trump.

They come only a day after Trump pardoned another 15 people and commuted sentences for five.

Tuesday’s list included two people linked to the probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia and four Blackwater security guards convicted over the 2007 killing of 14 Iraqi civilians.

Those pardons drew outrage, and yesterday’s actions were likely to do the same.

Real estate developer Charles Kushner pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004.

His pardon had been expected by many, given his family connection. Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and is a senior adviser to the outgoing president.

Manafort was among those convicted in connection with the Russia collusion investigation, while Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional probe into the role of Russia in the 2016 election.