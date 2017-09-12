PHUKET: Kittipong Thiangkunakrit, who will retire from his post as Director of the Electoral Commission’s Phuket office at the end of this month, yesterday (Sept 11) called in no less than 50 staff to make sure they were up to speed on electoral processes.

Kittipong Thiangkunakrit, who will retire from his post as Director of the Electoral Commission’s Phuket office at the end of this month. Photo: The Phuket News

“This meeting aims to create an understanding among the staff who are involved in elections at various levels including the local elections, the senate election, the electoral process, the electoral division, polling stations, counting votes and even other matters, such as election support strategies,” Mr Kittipong said.

“We will also be bringing in technology and innovation to support the process of holding elections, and to be used in elections in the future,” said Mr Kittipong, adding that an online system for people to register their votes from outside polling areas was in the process of being created.

However, Mr Kittipong, who is due to retire on Sept 30, noted that there are as yet no orders or scheduled elections announced from the government.

“Developments are still waiting to be announced by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO),” he said.