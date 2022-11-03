OTOP Market for Loy Krathong underway

PHUKET: A special “One Tambon, One Product” (OTOP) event is underway at Saphan Hin, showcasing locally created food, clothing and other products from throughout the country as part celebrations leading up to the Loy Krathong festival to be observed this Sunday (Nov 8)

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 November 2022, 10:02AM

Phuket Vice Governors Pichet Panapong and Amnuay Pinsuwan, along with Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas, were present for the official opening of the event at Saphan Hin last night (Nov 2).

The event “OTOP Retro Sukjai Loy Krathong Phuket”, quietly began last Sunday (Oct 30) and will conclude next Tuesday(Nov 8).

The event features hundreds of stalls with vendors selling local delicacies, clothing and other items created under the OTOP project.

Phattree Kongkaew, President of OTOP Traders, Surat Thani Province, explained that the Southern OTOP network organised the event in collaboration with the Phuket Community Development Office to help promote the products, as well as stimulate tourism and the grassroots economy.

“The Department of Community Development Implemented the One Tambon, One Product project with the important goal of developing a strong foundation economy,” Phattree said.

“The heart of the OTOP project is to promote the products that the community produces. We can have more distribution channels under the concept ‘production-led marketing’,” she added.

“At this event, there are OTOP products from all over the country to sell to the public and for tourists to buy, which stimulates the fundamental economy along with the tourism of Phuket as well,” Ms Phattree said.