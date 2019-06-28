THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Orphan baby dugong ‘Mariam’ to stream on Facebook

TRANG: The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is planning a 24-hour live Facebook broadcast of superstar Mariam – a six-month old female orphan dugong – claiming it will be the world’s first case study on how to look after the rare marine mammal species.

animalsmarine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 June 2019, 09:05AM

’Mariam’ plays at Dung Bay. Photo: Shin Sirachai Arunrugsticha / Facebook

’Mariam’ plays at Dung Bay. Photo: Shin Sirachai Arunrugsticha / Facebook

The broadcast planned for next month was recently agreed by the department’s chief Jatuporn Buruspat and the Trang governor who visited the dugong together at an animal shelter on Koh Libong in Trang.

Mr Jatuporn said it would provide a good opportunity for the public to learn more about the rare marine species.

The baby dugong was found by a group of locals with no sign of her mother nearby.

Local villagers then contacted authorities to help save Mariam’s life.

They came to rescue her on orange canoes, and fed her milk every day, which seemed to make her believe the canoes were her mother.

Mariam remains close to the shore at Koh Libong, raising concerns among officials as she has been found beached many times because of fast-receding water as the tide goes out. She also tends to be drowsy so officials must patrol every day to make sure she doesn’t get stuck on the shore.

Zest Real Estate

Mr Jutuporn said the department’s team has spent more than two months taking care of Mariam, prioritising her health and safety. He said it might take one more year of nursing before the baby dugong can be returned safely to the wild.

The online broadcast via Facebook is aimed at members of the public who are interested in learning about the dugong.

“People from all around the world will be able to see us with the little dugong. It’s a great opportunity to cultivate a mindset of dugong conservation as there are only 200 of them in Thai waters,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vets try to shed light on giant whale’s death
Fishing activities suspected in killing turtle, says expert
Sea turtle found dead on Bang Tao Beach
Nursing baby dugong receives survival training
Injured bottlenose dolphin rescued at Thai Muang
Rare false killer whales emerge near Koh Tao
Phuket elephant rides in the sea given all clear
Jellyfish warning issued for Bang Tao, Layan beaches
40 rare baby leatherback turtles hatch in Phang Nga
A battle to free nearly 100 captured whales in Russia
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Leopard sharks return to ‘East of Eden’ Similan Islands dive site
Phuket dolphin dies of ‘natural causes’, say volunteer marine experts
Dolphin in care dies, Phuket marine experts now question ‘plastic’

 

Phuket community
Phuket City Police now offering free haircuts, close shaves

Funny, RTP not up to standards to enforce traffic laws on phuket, due to laziness or incompetence, n...(Read More)

Chinese men use fake taxi ploy to kidnap, rob Chinese woman in Phuket

Agreed CJ69, if it were a real taxi driver the "investigation" would take one year and wou...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk drivers attack, kill motorbike taxi tout

Mob rule again- why are these guys so scared of ffighting one on one and why do others feel big abou...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

"monthly haircut" Great story ,i would call it : Baron Munchausen and his adventures in a ...(Read More)

Chinese men use fake taxi ploy to kidnap, rob Chinese woman in Phuket

"damage to the image of... taxi drivers" 555, that's a good one. If it were a real Tha...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Last week I had my monthly haircut for 150 thb. In next chair was a chinese tourist getting same hai...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Thai are good in marketing themselves, but many times bad in not delivering what they state/preach. ...(Read More)

Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster

Despite all the discussion of what Thailand has done to make themselves look better to the Chinese.....(Read More)

Phuket light-rail budget B34.8bn for Phase 1 only, expected to jump 10%

Ben, they never bring in foreign experts to help with any major projects because it would make it mu...(Read More)

‘I only shot him to stop the attack’, says Patong tuk-tuk driver

Oh, so this Chartchai was just being a good citizen trying to protect tourists from this bad guy??? ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 