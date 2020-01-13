Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ormsby weathers Lowry surge to win Hong Kong Open

Ormsby weathers Lowry surge to win Hong Kong Open

GOLF: Australia’s Wade Ormsby said he hoped he had given bushfire victims something to cheer as he held off Open champion Shane Lowry to win the protest-delayed Hong Kong Open for the second time in three years yesterday (Jan 12).

Golf
By AFP

Monday 13 January 2020, 09:44AM

Wade Ormsby carded four-under-par 66 for the third day in a row to complete a wire-to-wire win. Photo: AFP

Wade Ormsby carded four-under-par 66 for the third day in a row to complete a wire-to-wire win. Photo: AFP

Ormsby carded four-under-par 66 for the third day in a row to complete a wire-to-wire win, finishing with 17-under 263 at Fanling for his third victory on the Asian Tour.

Seeing his countrymen and women “pulling together” to fight the blazes that have scorched an area the size of Ireland had given him motivation to perform on the world stage, he said.

You just want to get out and do your best and give people something to smile about, something to watch on TV,” he told reporters.

Lowry, who won his first Major title at Portrush in July, shot a dazzling 64 on the final day but it wasn't enough as he ended four shots behind Ormsby.

The Irishman and US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau teed off together, both six shots behind Ormsby and needing to produce something special to chase down the 2017 champion.

Lowry looked in the mood from the start, chipping in superbly from the bunker to birdie the first, with Finau making a smart putt to do the same.

Ormsby started with a bogey but he rallied over the next eight, going out one better than Lowry and leaving the Irishman with serious work to do on the back nine.

Fair play to Wade’

A Lowry eagle on the 13th drew a huge roar from the crowd but he dropped a shot on the 16th to close at 13-under, leaving Ormsby with a three-shot cushion over the last three holes.

Despite the failed chase, he said he was “very happy” with his second place finish at the tricky Fanling, where he failed to make the weekend cut when he last appeared a decade ago.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

Fair play to Wade, he's kind of run away with it and never really given us a chance,” Lowry said.

Ormsby birdied the 17th and calmly sunk a short putt at the finish, pumping his fist in the air and swigging a beer in front of a cheering gallery on the 18th green.

Finau carded 67 to end seven off the pace after finding water for a double bogey on 18.

Just tried to be aggressive there and make a birdie and the wind changed on me,” the big hitter said.

Obviously a little salty taste, but that won't last.”

Jazz finishes fourth

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond also started the final day as one of the challengers, but the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner bogeyed twice on the back nine to end six shots back in fourth, one place behind compatriot Gunn Charoenkul.

Amateur 17-year-old Alexander Yang led the Hong Kong contingent, finishing seven under par before he will fly back to the US, where he is based, to start the school week.

Three other players from the city made the weekend cut - a record that has brought cheer to Hong Kong's sporting community after months of unrest saw several prominent events cancelled.

The Hong Kong Open - whose previous winners include Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose - was originally slated for November, but was postponed as the city was gripped by pro-democracy demonstrations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Badminton world number one Momota hurt, driver killed in Malaysia crash
International Team designates $125,000 of Presidents Cup charitable funds to Australia bushfire relief
War Elephants need a draw to progress
Thais suffer heartbreak as Koreans claim ticket to Tokyo Olympics
Olympic athletes assured cardboard beds will withstand sex
England skipper Kane out until April with hamstring injury
Cricket legend Warne's cap raises Aus$1m for bushfire appeal as F1 ace Hamilton also donates
Rodwell gets to play the position of role model for today's prodigious youngsters
Thailand’s Buddhist monk meditating his way to golf's Masters
Spikers through to semi-finals
Sports stars rally behind Australian bushfire relief and rescue efforts
Thailand overwhelm Bahrain in U23 match
Verstappen signs new deal to stay at Red Bull until 2023
Sharapova handed Aussie Open wildcard
Phuket’s junior golfing prodigy Louise continues her impressive ascent

 

Phuket community
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of thai person walks in Thailand with a necklace of B 113,750 around his neck among so ma...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Wont someone PLEASE get these scum bags under control. Doesn't anyone realize the damage a singl...(Read More)

60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight

Cock fighting illegal? Than fine them one time 9000 thb each. No need to transport 60 people to a p...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

DeK, questions are about unknown matters regarding this 'new fever thing'. Also PN raised qu...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Son shoot to kill, gun fails, father take over gun, try to shoot to kill, gun fails, ( probably neve...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

The same whit Nui B problem every day, 300 Bath for drive down to the beach NO grab cars are allowed...(Read More)

The Expert Way

So how come that yachts participate dont get any prize money? Instead they have to pay huge entry fe...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Phuket really is a family destination. Here is a fine example of another fun father son activity. So...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Once again a clear cut message that the taxi'Mafias' are in control, not the authorities....(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

More bad news for the overanxious serial poster.Not only water shortages,now a new form of pneumonia...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 