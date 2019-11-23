THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Opposition to target economy, corruption in censure debate

Opposition to target economy, corruption in censure debate

BANGKOK: The opposition is ready to censure the government for its mishandling of the economy, policies it says benefit big businesses and alleged corruption in government agencies, according to Pheu Thai Party chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 23 November 2019, 01:00PM

Pheu Thai Party chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan: ‘Grassroots hit hard’

Pheu Thai Party chief strategist Sudarat Keyuraphan: ‘Grassroots hit hard’

The opposition will raise the issues in a special House session expected next month, she said, adding that the no-confidence debate will target certain cabinet ministers, though the opposition has yet to decide on specific individuals.

On the issue of the government's handling of the economic problems, the opposition will grill Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who heads a team of ministers in charge of economic affairs.

Khunying Sudarat said that the grassroots economy and small- and medium-sized businesses have taken a battering while big businesses have continued to grow.

She also cited the gloomy outlook recently announced by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

The government economic think tank said the economy grew by 2.4% year-on-year in the third quarter and slashed its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6% from an earlier projection of between 2.7% and 3.2%.

The agency downgraded its export forecast for this year from a 1.2% to a 2% contraction.

Khunying Sudarat also pointed to alleged corruption which she said had benefited large companies in several projects under the government's Eastern Economic Corridor scheme.

The opposition will also question the government over projects which fell short of stimulating the economy, such as the state welfare card scheme for low-income earners, she said.

Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019

Regarding corruption in state agencies, she said that several ministries will be in the crosshairs, but the opposition will focus its aim on the worst offenders.

Khunying Sudarat admitted that the no-confidence motion may not bring the administration down, though she hoped that the debate will expose irregularities and convince some coalition parties to abstain from voting in support of the government.

She said the debate will also enlighten the public as to how the government has fouled up its handling of the economy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the leader of the coalition Bhumjaithai Party, denied talk of rifts in the government.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as public health minister, said that Bhumjaithai was ready to support cabinet ministers who are corruption-free. "We are in the same boat and we support the right things," Mr Anutin said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father
Minimum tour package prices set
Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala
Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Strong quake in Laos widely felt, causes damage in Nan |:| November 21
Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected
Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes
Phuket building collapse search ends as last body recovered
Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'
Pope plea for needy
Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thanathorn disqualified as MP |:| November 21
Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online

 

Phuket community
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Cops were busy taking photos but failed to notice the Korean wedding photographers of which there we...(Read More)

Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected

No mention of the standard "investigation" of the reckless fool that either fell asleep, w...(Read More)

Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples, Paris bans circus elephants

Great that now 1 asian country takes up the thinking that elephants are no scooters/motorbikes to si...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

Great to see that the police are now qualified structural engineers on top of everything else. 24 hr...(Read More)

Speedboat destroyed as garbage pile fire spreads near homes

A lesson 'expensively' learned. Never have garbage piles, near houses, car's, boats. A...(Read More)

Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse

The police major talked to much and to fast as a non professional about construction work. They alw...(Read More)

Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online

Thailand hardly has jurisdiction regarding foreigners working online. ...(Read More)

Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected

A 10 wheel truck diver, speeding faster than he can think ( think?) and survived the heavy impact. ...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Worry not, as python skin fetches about $50 USD per meter- with longer intact skins netting eve...(Read More)

Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'

In a democratic country, not ruled by generals, is it normal to protest in peace in the streets. Bar...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show